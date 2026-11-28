Cincinnati made a few roster moves on Saturday ahead of the action against New Orleans.

They are officially bringing back WR Andrei Iosivas to the roster from injured reserve. Iosivas had been out since Sept. 26 with a thumb injury.

They also waived S Russ Yeast. Yeast, a third-year player, has played in six games for the Bengals this season.

Cincinnati is a roughly 10-point favorite depending on what sportsbook you look at and is trying to go perfect against the NFC South this season by beating New Orleans tomorrow and Carolina in a few weeks.

The Bengals are aiming to return to their 30-point-per-game run after the 22-20 loss to Washington.

"Yeah, I think when you start the way it started for us, we weren't in a great flow early on," Zac Taylor said about the loss to Washington. "They kind of left a bad taste in your mouth. We did find a rhythm there for the middle part of the game. Obviously, that third-and-10 they zeroed us on the second-and-10, and they made a play on us. The play didn't work. So that stops that drive. Then you finish on the last play with a sack. Again, we're at zero, and that's kind of the last two-thirds of the downs.

"Is kind of as an offense how you think about how the game ended, and I put that responsibility myself. So again, I think we're still in a great space. We have a tremendous opportunity in front of us. I thought we handled the last three weeks really well. We came out of it two and one, and now there's a great opportunity in front of us to get back on the winning track. And I think all of our guys are focused on that."

Joe Burrow is ready to attack the New Orleans defense.

"Yeah, their linebackers are good at blitzing," Burrow said on Wednesday about the New Orleans defense. "Their front is explosive, and they're good rushers. When you put those two things in combination, it makes it hard."

Cincinnati kicks off at home tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly

For more Bengals coverage, subscribe to our YouTube channel and check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon. Bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals! Join the 67,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.