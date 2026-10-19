Zac Taylor Sets Injury Table Following 2026 Bye Week, First Ravens Matchup Next

The Bengals returned to practice Monday afternoon after the 2026 bye week. Zac Taylor spoke with the media following that session and gave the latest health update on his team.

Beyond the injured reserve list, Cincinnati looks pretty healthy as it enters a break-less stretch of the 2026-27 regular season. Just about every player on the 53-man roster reportedly got some type of work in on Monday. Cashius Howell (sick) was the only notable absence.



"I think he's progressing along, and so we'll kind of see where he's at," Taylor said about Kyle Dugger (quad), who entered the bye week-to-week. He also confirmed Howell missed today's session due to sickness.

Cincinnati is entering its most important game week of the season against Baltimore. The AFC North standing margins are razor-thin right now, with every team holding at least three wins and two losses.

The Bengals already lost a frustrating game against Pittsburgh; starting 0-2 in the division would be a tough hole to climb out of.

"It's exciting. I think our guys are really get fired up for this game. Not that they don't get fired up for every game, but every point in Baltimore in a divisional game is a fun one to get out for, and our guys will be up for it," Taylor said.

Cincinnati will have to replace Tanner Hudson as a key member of its pass-catching depth. It may be showtime for 2026 seventh-round pick Jack Endries (one offensive snap this season) or just added burden on the other parts of the TE room.

"He's Mr. Dependable, whether he's on the practice squad, whether he's on the roster; he's going to show up," Taylor said about Hudson this season. "He's been who we thought he was. Tanner shows up and makes plays, never complains. Erick (All) goes down for a play; he's in. Mike (Gesicki) goes down for a play; he's in. He knows them all; he can play them all. I just need the defense to decide who he is, so we know if we're going to get base or nickel when he's in there."

Cincinnati has Tuesday off before three straight practice days this week.

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