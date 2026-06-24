Bengals' Floor Has Risen, but How High Is Their Ceiling After Busy Offseason?

The Cincinnati Bengals are entering the 2026 NFL season with one of the widest ranges of season outcomes in the NFL.

On one hand, they still have Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins, giving them the type of offensive core that can keep them in the Super Bowl conversation if everyone stays healthy. One the other hand, the last three seasons have shown how quickly expectations can collapse when injuries and defensive problems hit at the same time.

CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan recently laid out the best- and worst-case scenarios for every team, and Cincinnati's outlook came down to two factors: health and defense.

The Bengals' Season Could Swing in Either Direction

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'marr Chase (1) walks for the locker room after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. The Browns kicked a last second field goal to win 20-18. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“First and foremost, the dynamic trio of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins stay healthy, keeping the team's floor high,” Sullivan wrote.

That's where the best-case scenario starts for Cincinnati. When the trio is on the field together, the Bengals have enough offensive firepower to compete with anyone in the AFC. The problem is that injuries have derailed multiple seasons.

The other part of the best-case scenario is the defense. Sullivan pointed to the additions of Dexter Lawrence and Boye Mafe as moves that could "provide some much-needed veteran leadership," while players like Myles Murphy and Shemar Stewart also take a step forward.

If that happens, the Bengals' ceiling is not just making the playoffs, but winning the AFC North for the first time since 2022, returning to the Super Bowl, and winning it, according to Sullivan.

The worst-case scenario is that “one or more pieces of the Burrow-Chase-Higgins trio miss extended time yet again,” which would change their ceiling significantly. That would put even more pressure on a defense that cannot afford to look the same after an offseason overhaul.

If the Bengals miss the playoffs for a fourth straight season, Sullivan said it could be "the straw that breaks the camel's back” for head coach Zac Taylor and the Bengals' leadership. For that reason, this season is so important. The roster has championship upside, but another disappointing year would raise serious questions about the franchise's direction.

Instant Analysis

The Bengals are 24-27 over the past three years, including a 6-11 mark last season. They've fallen short of expectations since making it to back-to-back AFC championship games. The standard and talent level of the roster are in a much different spot after trading for Lawrence and addressing the defense in a major way this offseason.

The Bengals also re-signed Dalton Risner to keep their starting offensive line from last season. It's the first time in Burrow's NFL career that he'll have the same starting line for a second-consecutive year.

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