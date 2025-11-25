Bengals Going with Streakiest, Superstition-Defying Uniform Combo on Thursday Night in Baltimore

CINCINNATI – Not only is Joe Burrow returning to the scene of his season-ending wrist injury in 2023, the Cincinnati Bengals are returning to the seams.

The Bengals will wear the same uniform combination Thursday night in Baltimore that they wore in their Thursday night road game against the Ravens in 2023 when Burrow’s wrist popped.

Superstitious they are not.

The Bengals will go with white jerseys, white pants, black stripes and black socks.

It will be the second time the Bengals have worn the combination this season, and the second time in three starts for Burrow.

The other game they wore white-white-black-black was the season opener at Cleveland, a 17-16 victory.

This will be the 19th time the Bengals have worn the combination, making it by far their most common.

And streakiest.

The Bengals currently have a three-game winning streak in the combination.

Before that there was a six-game losing streak.

Prior to that was a six-game winning streak.

Also, the Bengals have worn this combo for all four road playoff games in franchise history.

Here is the full breakdown of games in which they have worn white jerseys, white pants, black stripes and black socks:

Week 1, 2025: Bengals 17, Browns 16

Week 15, 2024: Bengals 37, Titans 27

Week 6, 2024: Bengals 17, Giants 7

Week 2, 2024: Chiefs 26, Bengals 25

Week 17, 2023: Chiefs 25, Bengals 17

Week 11, 2023: Ravens 34, Bengals 20

Week 4, 2023: Titans 27, Bengals 3

Week 1, 2023: Browns 24, Bengals 3

AFC CG, 2022: Chiefs 23, Bengals 20

AFC DIV, 2022: Bengals 27, Bills 10

Week 15, 2023: Bengals 34, Buccaneers 24

Week 12, 2022: Bengals 20, Titans 16

Week 6, 2022: Bengals 30, Saints 26

AFC CG, 2021: Bengals 23, Chiefs 20, OT

AFC DIV, 2021: Bengals 19, Titans 16

Week 8, 2021: Jets 34, Bengals 31

Week 6, 2021: Bengals 34, Lions 11

Week 3, 2021: Bengals 24, Steelers 10

