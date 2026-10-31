The Cincinnati Bengals are 10.5-point favorites Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, which is a rare number for the franchise, especially of late.

In the immediate aftermath of the blockbuster trade that is sending Tennessee All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons to the Chicago Bears, the line did not change.

Only once before in the Zac Taylor era have the Bengals been favored by at least 10.5 points, and it was nearly five years to the day prior to Sunday’s game.

It was Oct. 31, 2021, and the Bengals were 11-point road favorites against the New York Jets in Week 8.

And like this year, they were coming off a huge win in Baltimore that announced their presence as a Super Bowl contender.

In Week 7, 2021, the Bengals beat the Ravens 41-17 on their home field.

In Week 7 this year, the Bengals beat the Ravens 35-13 on their home field.

Cincinnati fans hope the parallel ends there.

How Many Times Have Bengals Been Favored by 10.5 Points?

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) drops back to pass in the second quarter during a Week 8 NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Cincinnati Bengals At New York Jets Oct 31 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Because in that Week 8 game at New York in 2021, Jets quarterback Mike White made his first career start and threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-31 victory.

Sunday will mark just the 14th time the Bengals have been favored by as many as 10.5 points since 1990.

They are 10-4 in those games.

The other 13:

Week 8, 2017 vs. Indianapolis (-11) – Bengals 24, Colts 23

Week 7, 2016 vs. Cleveland (-11) – Bengals 31, Browns 17

Week 10, 2015 vs. Houston (-10.5) – Texans 10, Bengals 6

Week 9, 2015 vs. Cleveland (-11) – Bengals 31, Browns 10

Week 16, 2009 vs. Kansas City (-13) – Bengals 17, Chiefs 10

Week 13, 2009 vs. Detroit (-13.5) – Bengals 23, Lions 13

Week 12, 2009 vs. Cleveland (-12) – Bengals 16, Browns 7

Week 14, 2006 vs. Oakland (-10.5) – Bengals 27, Raiders 10

Week 2, 2006 vs. Cleveland (-10.5) – Bengals 34, Browns 17

Week 16, 2005 vs. Buffalo (-13) – Bills 37, Bengals 27

Week 14, 2005 vs. Cleveland (-12.5) – Bengals 23, Browns 20

Week 17, 1990 vs. Cleveland (-16) – Bengals 21, Browns 14

Week 12, 1990 vs. Indianapolis (-11.5) – Colts 34, Bengals 20

So for those who like to make a wager on the games, the Bengals are 4-10 against the spread when favored by at least 10.5 points.

Later Thursday, once the Simmons trade was made official and bettors started hammering the Bengals, the line jumped to 11.5.

Only 22 times in franchise history have the Bengals been favored by that many, with the most recent being the 17-10 win against the Chiefs in 2009.

The Bengals are 18-4 in those 22 games, but only 9-12-1 against the spread.

The Titans have been underdogs of at least 11.5 points 55 times in franchise history, going 7-47-1 in those games. That includes a losing streak of six in a row and 12 of the last 13.

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