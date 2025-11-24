Bengals LB Barrett Carter's 16 Tackles Against Patriots Among Most in Franchise History for a Rookie

CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals almost had two franchise records set Sunday in their 26-20 loss to the New England Patriots.

Evan McPherson’s 63-yard field goal broke his own record of 59 that he shared with Cade York.

And linebacker Barrett Carter nearly matched Vontaze Burfict’s record for tackles in a game.

Carter recorded 16 tackles against the Patriots, which fell just shy of the 18 Burfict recorded in a 23-17 win against the Baltimore Ravens in 2012, per pro-football-reference.com.

Tackle stats only go back to 1994, so it’s unclear if any Bengals had more than 18 in a game before then.

Unfortunately for Carter, he didn’t even set the franchise rookie record because Burfict also was a rookie during his 18-tackle game against the Ravens.

But the 16th tackle was significant as it moved Carter into sole possession of second place as Burfict (2012 vs. Steelers), Armegis Spearman (2000 at Ravens) and Brian Simmons (1998 at Raiders) had 15-tackle games as rookies.

“I don't want to diminish what Barrett did yesterday,” defensive coordinator Al Golden said. “We put Barrett in a couple of tough spots, but I mean 16 tackles and running the defense really well, that's important. You can't do it without that guy, so.”

Carter, a fourth-round pick out of Clemson who didn’t start until Week 6, has 78 tackles this season, which rank tied for third on the team behind Jordan Battle (82) and Geno Stone (80).

Fellow rookie Demetrius Knight Jr. also has 78.

Burfict owns the rookie single-season record with 127 in 2012, followed by Takeo Spikes (112, 1998), Jessie Bates (111, 2018) and Landon Johnson (89, 2004).

Carter and Knight already are tied for fifth with 78.

The last rookie in the league to have 16 tackles in a game was the Texans' Jalen Pitre in Week 13 of 2022 against the Browns.

Before that was Shaquille Leonard with 17 in Week 7 of 2018 against the Bills.

Stone had 13 tackles Sunday against the Patriots.

The last time the Bengals had two players with at least 13 tackles in a game was last year, when Akeem Davis-Gaither and Germaine Pratt each had 13 in a 44-38 loss to the Steelers.

In 2019, Shawn Williams and Nick Vigil each had 13 in a 26-23 loss to the Cardinals.

And in 2000, Spearman had 15 and Spikes 14 in a 37-0 loss to the Ravens.