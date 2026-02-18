Bengals Could Solve Major Weakness With Blockbuster Trade for Former AFC North Rival

CINCINNATI — It's no secret that the Bengals need a proven safety on the back end of their defense. It's been a major offseason talking point since Jessie Bates signed with the Falcons three years ago.

While there are plenty of options that could emerge in free agency next month, a former rival might be the perfect piece to bring stability to the back end of Al Golden's defense.

The Dolphins are talking with teams about a possible Minkah Fitzpatrick trade according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. The three-time All-Pro has been one of the best safeties in the NFL for nearly a decade.

Good Fit

Fitzpatrick is a versatile chess piece that can do a little bit of everything on defense. He can play deep, move into the box, guard opposing slot wide receivers or rush off the edge.

He'd fit with the Bengals' scheme and give them a true playmaker on the back end of their defense.

"They like to use Minkah kind of like the Ravens use Kyle Hamilton," Joe Burrow said before the Bengals played the Dolphins in December. "We’ll see if Minkah ends up playing or not. You always have to be aware of where he’s at."

Fitzpatrick didn't play against the Bengals, but had a quality season in Miami. The 29-year-old finished with 82 tackles, one sack and one interception in 14 games with the Dolphins.

He's a proven commodity and someone that would give the Bengals' defense an edge and an attitude that they've lacked in recent seasons.

Former Rival

Fitzpatrick spent six seasons with the Steelers (2019-24), which included plenty of battles against Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase.

There is a famous photo of Chase giving Fitzpatrick the double bird in Week 1 of the 2022 season. Despite the viral photo, Chase clearly respects the star safety.

“Minkah not even ranked on my most hated list," Chase said in 2024. "I don't got a problem with Minkah. He just caught me at the heat of the moment that one year.”

Fitzpatrick is still playing at a high level. He would give the Bengals a chess piece that would fit with Jordan Battle and any other safety you'd consider bringing in this offseason, including former Ohio State star Caleb Downs.

Salary Cap Implications

If the Bengals traded for Fitzpatrick, they would acquire $15.6 million in non-guaranteed salary. He would be looking for a new contract.

Cincinnati would be able to lower his cap hit on a re-worked deal after trading for him. What would it take to land the former All-Pro?

Trade Cost

Considering the number of safeties available in free agency and this year's draft, the Dolphins won't get much in return for the veteran. Most teams will likely try to wait Miami out and see if they'll outright release the veteran.

The Bengals could go that route or they could offer a late round pick swap to get Fitzpatrick in the building. Cincinnati has two sixth round picks, including the 18th overall selection of the round.

The Dolphins have one seventh rounder, which is 11th in the round. The Bengals could move back from the 18th pick in the 6th round to the 11th pick in the seventh round to secure a proven playmaker like Fitzpatrick.

The extra sixth rounder is the pick they received from Cleveland in the Joe Flacco trade. Flipping that for Fitzpatrick would make sense, especially because they would be moving back roughly 25 spots late in the draft.

