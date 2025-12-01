Bengals Looking To Escape Hole Few Have Dug Out of Since Current Divisional Alignment Began in 2002

CINCINNATI – The return of Joe Burrow combined with the notable decline in play from Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and the standard second-half nosedive by the Steelers have rekindled the Bengals’ playoff hopes.

But how realistic are they?

Rather than breaking down the likelihood of Burrow and the Bengals winning their final give games, including a road trip to Buffalo where they will be 6-point underdogs and a home rematch with the Ravens that currently has them as 2.5-point underdog on the look-ahead line, let’s look back rather than ahead.

Since the NFL went to the current divisional alignment in 2002, how many teams have rallied to win a division title after being more than one game out of first place after Week 13?

It isn’t a large number, but the frequency of occurrence has increased since the league added a 17th game in 2021

To clarify, winning the division isn’t the only path to the playoffs for the Bengals.

But it’s the easiest way to get there as it only involves chasing two teams and simply catching them – not leaping them – could be all it takes as tiebreakers will be in their favor if it gets to that point.

Since 2002, there have been eight teams who have overcome a deficit of more than one game after Week 13 to win the division.

It’s happened at least once in each division except one – the AFC North.

Since 2021 when the 17th game came into play, it’s happened three times, including a three-game rally just three seasons back.

Here are the teams who have pulled it off, and the ones who collapsed.

2022 Jaguars

They had the same 4-8 record the Bengals currently own and trailed by the Titans (7-4) but three games and the Colts (4-8-1) by percentage points.

The Jaguars won their final five games to finish 9-8, while the Titans and Colts each finished the year on seven-game losing streaks.

Pretty remarkable stuff.

Jacksonville made it a sixth-consecutive win in the Wild Card Round with a 27-point rally against the Chargers.

Jacksonville lost the following week to the eventual Super Bowl champion Chiefs.

2021 Rams

Another tie in with the Bengals as the Rams rode their rally all the way to beating Cincinnati in the Super Bowl.

But the ’21 Rams weren’t floundering under .500 through Week 13; they were 8-4. But they still were two games back of the Cardinals (10-2).

Bur Arizona went 1-4 down the stretch, and the Rams went 4-1.

Los Angeles went 4-0 in the postseason.

2021 Bills

Another team with a winning record through Week 13, Buffalo was 7-5 and 1.5-games back of the Patriots (9-4).

The Bills actually began their stretch run with an overtime loss to the Buccaneers while New England was one a bye, so they fell two games back through Week 14.

But Buffalo went 4-0 in its final four while the Patriots went 1-3.

The Bills went 1-1 in the playoffs, delivering another dagger to the heart of the Patriots in the Wild Card Round.

2016 Packers

Before the 17th game was added, you have to go all the way back to 2016 when Green Bay was 6-6 and trailed Detroit (8-4) by two games.

The Packers had already started their run at that point, finishing the season on a six-game winning streak that included a Week 17 triumph of the Lions, who finished 0-3 after a 9-4 start.

Green Bay went 2-1 in the playoffs, reaching the NFC Championship Game before losing to the Falcons.

2014 Panthers

The 2025 AFC North as 2014 NFC South vibes as a sub-.500 record could win it.

The Panthers were 3-8-1 after Week 13 and trailed the Falcons (5-7) by 1.5 games.

Carolina went 4-0 after that to win the division by beating Atlanta 34-3 in the finale, dropping the Falcons to 6-10.

The Panthers went 1-1 in the playoffs, upsetting the 11-5 Cardinals in the Wild Card Round.

2013 Packers

The only team to do it twice, Green Bay was 5-6-1 and trailed both Detroit (7-5) and Chicago (6-6) after Week 13.

But the Packers went 3-1 down the stretch, including a Week 17 road win against the Bears to edge out their rivals by half a game.

Detroit went 0-4 to finish 7-9.

Green Bay lost its first playoff game.

2008 Chargers

Like the 2022 Jaguars, the Chargers were three games out at 4-8. Denver was 7-5.

But San Diego went 4-0 down the stretch, including an emphatic 52-21 destruction of the Broncos in the finale.

Denver finished 1-3.

The Chargers went 1-1 in the playoffs.

2006 Eagles

They were 6-6 and the Cowboys were 8-4, but Philadelphia wouldn’t lose again and Dallas went 1-3, including a 23-7 loss to the Eagles in Week 16, and still earned a Wild Card berth.

Philadelphia went 1-1 in the playoffs.