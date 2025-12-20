Joe Burrow MUST Rebound vs. Dolphins: Here’s Why It Matters for the Bengals

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' slim playoff hopes for the 2025 season finally ended in Week 15 with a 24-0 loss at home to the Baltimore Ravens, and while the entire offense struggled, it was Joe Burrow who struggled the most.



Burrow finished the game with a passing line of 25 of 39 for 225 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions, while averaging just 5.8 yards per pass.



That stat line alone is enough to shock any Bengals fan that has paid attention to Burrow's six-year tenure in Cincinnati

Even amid all of the questions with the Bengals' future at this point, especially after it was reported that head coach Zac Taylor actually has two years left on his contract, Burrow has to find his footing again with the offense and rebound this week against the Miami Dolphins if the team has any hope of winning.

The Dolphins have been underwhelming this season, and while they're coming off a game in which they were dominated by the Pittsburgh Steelers 28 to 15, no game at this point should be taken lightly for the Bengals, given their own struggles and record.

While the Dolphins defense has surprisingly been solid against wide receivers, Burrow could be getting star wideout Tee Higgins back in the lineup alongside Ja'Marr Chase, something that would provide a big boost to the offense. Look for Burrow to also target tight ends Mike Gesicki, and Tanner Hudson as the Dolphins have largely struggled against opposing tight ends, ranking 30th in the league at guarding the position.

Many have called for the Bengals to bench Burrow or advised the quarterback himself to sitout these last few weeks of the 2025 regular season with the Bengals not playing for anything meaningful.

"It feels like everybody's trying to do everything in their power to make me not play football and I feel like I'm fighting it," Burrow said. "I'm fighting everybody else. I just want to play ball. That's all I want to do.

Regardless of anything, Sunday needs to be a big day on the positive side for the Bengals offense against a vulnerable Dolphins defense, and as it always does, things start and end with Burrow.

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals!

-----

Join the 62,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter/X: @BengalsTalkSI

Join the 115,000+ Bengals Fans That Have Liked Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the Locked On Bengals Podcast: the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok