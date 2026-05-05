Bengals May Have Struck Gold With 'Most Surprising' NFL Draft Pick

The Cincinnati Bengals came into the offseason needing to make some upgrades on their roster in order to make a push for the Super Bowl again in 2026.

The big upgrades came in free agency and on the trade block as they added to their defense, but they also made some meaningful upgrades in the NFL draft. Players like Cashius Howell and Tacario Davis could be impact players for the Bengals this season and beyond.

But they also took a few big shots down the board.

CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson recently listed Bengals fourth-round draft pick, wide receiver Colbie Young out of Georgia, as the team's most surprising pick.

Bengals Took Shot On Young

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Colbie Young (8) is tackled by Auburn Tigers safety AnQuon Fegans (21) as Auburn Tigers take on Georgia Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. Georgia Bulldogs defeated Auburn Tigers 20-10. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"There were some off-field concerns with Colbie Young, and he also battled an injury last season, but he had some really good tape," Wilson wrote. "He's an enormous target who consistently wins in contested-catch situations."

Young had some off-the-field issues, which is part of the reason he was available in the fourth round. But the talent and potential are certainly there for the big-bodied wide receiver. He has the potential to quickly develop into a weapon in the Bengals' offense if he can cut down the drops.

The Bengals needed to add a wide receiver to their offense to fill out the depth chart beyond Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. It seemed like they would take one late in the 2026 NFL Draft, but since Young fell to them in the fourth round, it was too much to pass up on.

Young Has High Upside

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia wideout Colbie Young (WO46) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Young is one of the better contested catch wide receivers in the draft class. He's able to consistently high-point the ball to win over the smaller cornerbacks.

This is a lottery ticket selection for the Bengals, which they can afford to go for after upgrading the roster in the earlier rounds, along with other boosts this offseason. If Young pans out, he's going to be a weapon on offense.

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