Bengals Pass Catcher Expected to Miss Rest of 2026 NFL Season With Major Injury

The Bengals lost a key depth piece for the season on Tuesday. WLWT's Charlie Clifford posted on X that backup Bengals tight end Tanner Hudson suffered a torn pectoral muscle in Sunday's 31-24 win over Miami and is done for the rest of the 2026 campaign.

Hudson had just been signed to the active roster for the rest of the season, but his time gets cut short in 2026. He finishes the season with seven catches for 33 yards and a score against the Dolphins.

"Bengals tight end Tanner Hudson suffered a torn pectoral and is expected to miss the remainder of the season, his agent tells WLWT," Clifford posted. "Brutal news for a reliable pass-catching option in Cincinnati."

Zac Taylor noted the injury in Monday's press conference but didn't indicate it would be this serious. Cincinnati also saw depth linebacker Swayze Bozeman break his forearm and go on in-season injured reserve.

The team signed former Notre Dame linebacker Jack Kiser to replace him and could add another piece to replace Hudson on the roster or practice squad ranks during these bye week days.

Cincinnati is trying to put together a winning streak after the days off and take advantage of the easiest remaining schedule in the NFL by most metrics.

They have to clean up the self-inflicted wounds to fully maximize it.

"Trust me, I'm not going to sit here - we got to win games in this league, and we've all sat in this room and seen some get away from us," Taylor said on Sunday. "We won the game, and I'm excited about that. Then, our defense created a turnover there at the very end that gave us three extra points that made it a 7-point game that made it feel a little bit different. We did some good things. There are some positive things we did, but there are also some things that we don't turn the ball over in the red zone like that: the kickoff, the PAT, the field goal. Those are things that we're better than that, and we got to clean that up."

Cincinnati takes on the Ravens next Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

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