Bengals Players Feeding Off Zac Taylor's Message to Team During Opening Days of 2026 Training Camp

The Bengals need to prove that the failure of last season has not stuck with them this year, and Zac Taylor is taking a unique approach to doing so.

After their first practice of Training Camp, Dalton Risner told reporters that Taylor wrote "6-11" on the board of the team meeting room before camp. A reminder of last season's record, Taylor's message to the team is that last season must anger them enough to pull out every stop to improve this season.

DJ Turner emphasized to reporters that he is tired of hearing about last year, stating that the team is putting it behind them.

"We're putting last year behind us, I'm tired of hearing about last year," Turner said of his frustrations of last season.

Last Seasons Result Lit Fire

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback DJ Turner II (20) breaks up a pass inteded for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) on Sunday, October 12, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Risner and Turner's statements backup the sentiment made by Taylor during the Bengals annual media luncheon, where he stated last season's record still sticks with him.

"We were 6-11, 3rd in the division. That's what sticks with me," Taylor said. "It does piss you off to an extent. That's what we did and that is how people should see us until we prove until we prove them otherwise."

Taylor faces his most high-stakes season yet in Cincinnati after the front office provided the necessary talent to compete for a Super Bowl. Taylor has felt the pressure to get back to the Super Bowl ever since losing in the big game, but views it with a different lens.

"I felt the pressure after the Super Bowl to get back to the Super Bowl. I don't feel it as pressure, it's exciting to me. You want to feel something, and, in this profession, you feel something," Taylor confirmed of his excitement to compete this season.

The locker room feels the same way as Taylor, all the players know that there is pressure to contend with the best teams in the league again.

Taylor is imbuing an urgency to win now following years of missing the playoffs.

DJ Turner: "I'm tired of hearing about last year" pic.twitter.com/s534pEOKxY — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) July 29, 2026

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