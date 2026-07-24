NFL Legend Makes Bold Prediction for Bengals' O-Line Before Training Camp
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It's hard to believe that in just less than a week, the Cincinnati Bengals will begin training camp for the 2026 season.
Zac Taylor's squad is ready to prove they can be one of the elite teams in the NFL once again. To do that, the Bengals will need to have one thing: a healthy Joe Burrow.
Burrow's health will dictate the entire season, which can be said about every starting quarterback in the league. However, fans have seen what this team looks like without Burrow, and it's vastly different.
Recently, Bengals legend Anthony Munoz stopped by First Word With James Rapien to talk about the team's expectations in 2026. During the conversation, the Pro Football Hall of Famer praised what the Bengals have done with their offensive line.
Building Burrow's Protection
When one of the greatest offensive linemen in NFL history speaks about the game, you should probably listen.
Munoz talked highly of the Bengals' starting offensive tackles and was asked about the ceiling right tackle Amarius Mims could have,
"I think it's a high, high ceiling," Munoz said. "It appears that he really wants to learn and be one of the best."
The Bengals front office has made the right moves to protect Burrow in the last few seasons. Having Mims and left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. are great starting points to protect a franchise player.
Unfortunately, it still wasn't enough to help keep the starting quarterback on the field this past season, as Burrow missed half of the season.
However, Munoz believes that the consistency of the offensive line coming into the 2026 season is going to be one of the reasons this team can go all the way to the Super Bowl.
As much as every fan doesn't want to see it happen, sacks are going to happen. But the Bengals allowed 38 sacks last season. That's 10 fewer than they allowed in the 2024 season, and in both seasons, the team wasn't in the top 10 in sacks allowed in the league.
It's said so much that it almost sounds cliché, but chemistry on the offensive line is so important to any team that believes they are talented enough to make a Super Bowl run.
The Bengals are bringing back an entire unit that was on this roster a season ago. That's massive when considering their chemistry.
Could this be the unit that leads the Bengals to the promised land?
Watch the entire discussion below:
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Tyler Reed graduated from the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Tyler covers the Cincinnati Reds and Cincinnati Bengals for On SI.Follow tylerreed93