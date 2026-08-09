Bengals Players React to Dexter Lawrence Knocking Down Joe Burrow in Practice

Friday night’s Cincinnati Bengals practice in Paycor Stadium probably will be most remembered for the “will they, won’t they” uncertainty the fans felt as repeated lightning strikes circled the area, forcing the team to start practice at the indoor facility.

And that’s a good thing.

Because had Joe Burrow not quickly picked himself off the turf after being knocked to the ground by defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, that topic might have dominated conversations across the city, and beyond, this weekend.

Engaged with center Ted Karras, Lawrence bulled his way into the backfield, where he knocked Burrow down.

Player Reaction

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) scrambles during practice at the Paycor Stadium practice facility in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Quarterbacks are off limits, and sometimes just getting too close can draw the ire of coaches and teammates.

But there didn’t appear to be any reaction to Lawrence, other than defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery giving the veteran an atta-boy tap on the helmet.

Had it been a rookie who hit Burrow, “that might have been a different story,” left guard Dylan Fairchild.

“I think honestly, half of us didn't even see it,” Fairchild added. “It happens. Joe got up pretty fast, so it was all good.”

Bengals defensive end Myles Murphy saw it. But he said he wasn’t alarmed.

Asked what his reaction was, Murphy said, “Normal.”

“Of course we want to stay off the quarterback, but it's football,” he added. “Things happen. We both checked up on Joe. Joe got right up and said 'It's fine. It's football.'

“(Lawrence) has been pushing the middle all camp,” Murphy added. “All we've got to do on the edges is just burn the edge and get to the quarterback, really create havoc back there."

It was the last snap Burrow took.

Whether that was part of the plan or head coach Zac Taylor deciding he had seen enough is unclear.

The team switched ends of the field, and the backups and 3s ran a couple of series in the other direction.

Watch footage of Lawrence knocking Burrow down, which includes a slomo version for proper context below:

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