Dexter Lawrence Disrespected in Latest Defensive Tackle Rankings

The Cincinnati Bengals could be facing an "all-in" type of year as they prepare for the 2026 season with the start of training camp.

Now, that sounds like something Jerry Jones would say about his Dallas Cowboys, but it really does seem like the pressure is on for the Bengals to succeed this season.

No one can say that the front office didn't get that memo. The team made a huge move to bring in multi-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. Lawrence was a can't miss talent during his seven seasons with the New York Giants. However, now that he is with the Bengals, it seems some around the league have forgotten about him.

Where Is The Love?

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) unwraps his fingers during practice on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at Kettering Health Practice Fields in downtown Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bucky Brooks of NFL.com recently ranked the top five defensive tackles in the league. In a shocking surprise, Brooks didn't have Lawrence in his top five coming into the 2026 season.

Tennessee Titans star Jeffery Simmons earned the top spot. Seattle Seahawks' Leonard Williams, Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Carter, Kansas City Chiefs' Chris Jones, and Carolina Panthers' Derrick Brown rounded out the top five.

Not to say that every player on that list isn't deserving, but prior to Lawrence's move to Cincinnati, it felt like whichever team landed him was going to rocket up the Super Bowl favorites list.

Flying Under-The-Radar

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) and Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Kris Jenkins Jr. (90) block each other during the Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp 2026 at Kettering Practice Field in Cincinnati on Thursday, July 30, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It has long been a conspiracy by fans who cheer for so-called small market teams like the Bengals that when a great player plays for a team like this, they somehow are forgotten by the national media.

Lawrence played in the sports media capital when he was with the New York Giants. Good, bad, or ugly, the Giants are one of those teams that are constantly talked about on every sports show.

Now, Lawrence plays for a team that wasn't getting any national headlines until they drafted quarterback Joe Burrow and made a run to the Super Bowl just a few seasons ago.

The new Bengals star was ready for a fresh start, and one has to believe Lawrence has already seen a major change in how his new team is covered.

If those around the league feel like Lawrence is no longer a top-five player, that's fine. The Bengals would love to have a talented player like Lawrence coming into a new season with a lot to prove.

First Impression

Lawrence has left quite an impression on his teammates, including Joe Burrow and Ted Karras.

"He got back there pretty quick a couple times," Burrow said after his first practice with Lawrence. "Need to get that thing out. Made some blind throws today, just because of how big he is, and he pushes that pocket, gets close to you, and you have to be able to throw around him, throw without seeing. That's not something we'll have to deal with in games, but that's a challenge. So that's going to be a big part of our team this year. I'm excited to watch it."

"The level of stress I feel at the line of scrimmage," Karras said on Saturday. "So I just think we have a lot of great players. I think 97. I mean, he gets like one a day on me, which I got to eliminate. And then if you saw that last period, I'm just fighting to the end there. It's just him and me in the middle. So you better bring your f****** s*** going against Dexter Lawrence."

The Bengals are hoping he can make a major impact this season. If he does, then Cincinnati should get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2022.

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