Bengals Referee Report: Rematch with Patriots Will Feature Same White Hat Who Called 2024 Season Opener
CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday will play host to the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium for the second year in a row.
And for the second year in a row, Land Clark will be the referee for Bengals vs. Patriots.
Clark has been an NFL official since 2018 and a head referee since 2020.
This will be the sixth Bengals game he has worked as a head referee, and the team is 1-4 with him on the assignment.
The 2024 season opener against New England, a 16-10 loss, was the most recent time Clark called a Bengals game.
The Patriots are 4-2 with Clark.
Clark and his crew rank 16th among 17 units in accepted penalties per game at 10.90, just a tick ahead of Brad Allen’s 10.89.
The 84.20 penalty yards assessed by Clark’s crew is the lowest in the league.
The group also ranked 16th in penalties and yards in 2024.
Clark received the first postseason assignment of his career last year when he worked the AFC Wild-Card game between the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers.
Prior to becoming an NFL official, Clark worked for the PAC-12 in college, where he called the 2013 BCS National Championship Game between Alabama and Notre Dame and the 2015 Sugar Bowl, which served as a semifinal in the inaugural College Football Playoff and saw Ohio State defeat Alabama.
Here is a look at the five Bengals games Clark has worked:
Week 1, 2024: Patriots 16, Bengals 10
Bengals 2 penalties for 10 yards; Patriots 5-40
Week 6, 2022: Bengals 30, Saints 26
Bengals 3-30; Saints 4-34
Week 2, 2021: Bears 20, Bengals 17
Bengals 4-57; Bears 8-70
Week 17, 2020: Ravens 38, Bengals 3
Bengals 3-39; Ravens 6-49
Week 5, 2020: Colts 31, Bengals 27
Bengals 6-20; Colts 6-55
