Joe Burrow Delivers Powerful Message to Bengals Fans on New Year's Eve

CINCINNATI — Star quarterback Joe Burrow shared a powerful message to Bengals fans everywhere on Wednesday afternoon.

Burrow was asked if he understood how meaningful his play on the field could be to fans going through tough times in their personal life—especially during the holiday season.

"I take a lot of pride in the fact that what I do brings people together and brings happiness," Burrow said during his New Year's Eve press conference. "For me personally, brings my family and friends together. Gives us a chance to come to the games, interact. Gives my friends, high school coaches a chance to get together and come and see me play. I take a lot of pride in that. Then obviously not just my family, but Bengals fans across the world. I hope that I and we can bring people together at the end of the day. That's what sports does. That's another reason why people love it. It unites people. You find common ground with people that you otherwise wouldn’t. It builds relationships and love and all those things. I take a lot of pride in that. That's why I fight so hard to be on the field and fight so hard to go and play well because I know that it means a lot to a lot of people."

The Bengals are 6-10 on the season. They're 5-2 with Burrow on the field. Cincinnati is hoping to end the season with a win. They play the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Paycor Stadium at 1 p.m. ET.

