CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow was dominant, Ja'Marr Chase scored two touchdowns and the Bengals cruised to a 37-14 win over the Cardinals on Sunday at Paycor Stadium.

Cincinnati led wire-to-wire after scoring on the first possession of the game.

The Bengals have won back-to-back games for just the second time this season. They're 6-10 on the year. Here are our postgame observations:

Elite Burrow

Burrow was calm, cool he collected. He completed 24-of-31 passes for 305 yards and two touchdowns. He posted a 129.1 passer rating.

Burrow has now thrown for 300+ yards 28 times in his career. That's tied with Andy Dalton for the most in Bengals history.

The Bengals are 5-2 with Burrow at quarterback this season. Joe Flacco played in the fourth quarter after Cincinnati built a 37-7 lead.

Streak Over

Chase hadn't scored a touchdown since Oct. 16 (eight games). That changed on Sunday. He broke three tackles on a 19-yard touchdown on the first drive of the game. He also scored on an 8-yard catch from Burrow in the third quarter.

Chase finished with seven catches for 60 yards and two scores.

NFL Record

With his two touchdowns on Sunday, Chase is now the first player in NFL history with at least 80 receptions, 1,000 receiving yards and seven touchdown receptions in each of his first five seasons.

The Bengals selected Chase with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Since then, he's been the best wide receiver in the NFL. He has 116 catches for 1,320 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

Defense

The Bengals' defense played well for most of the day. From Dax Hill to Myles Murphy—multiple young guys stepped up and made big plays. Murphy had four tackles, one sack and one quarterback hit. Hill had three pass breakups.

Bengals rookie Shemar Stewart had his first NFL sack, had a tackle for loss and had a quarterback hit.

Cincinnati's defense forced six punts on the first seven possessions of the game. They also forced a turnover on downs.

Chase Brown

Brown finished with 142 yards from scrimmage, which is the third-most of his career. He had 101 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 22 attempts (4.6 yards-per-carry). He also had three catches for 40 yards.

Up Next

The Bengals end the 2025-26 season with a home matchup against the Browns on Sunday, Jan. 4 at 1 p.m. ET at Paycor Stadium.

