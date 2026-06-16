Mandatory Minicamp is here for the Bengals, and sixth-round rookie Cincinnati native Brian Parker II is looking to make the most of the amount of reps he is given at any position.

During an interview on First Word with James Rapien this week, Parker laid out his goals for his first NFL Minicamp, which included getting the most reps possible on the interior offensive line at both guard and center along with continuing to learn the offense.

Parker wants to improve as a formation caller at center and be able to make the correct calls without thinking by the time training camp arrives.

"For me reps-wise really the most interior stuff I can do. Both positions I've been going at guard, center which has been nice to get refreshed on both." Parker said. "Then getting assimilated to the offense especially at center, I've got to go up there and make the calls no matter what front, whatever personnel I've got to get it right away, everybody's waiting on me."

"So for me taking those reps, being able to go out there, make the right call, get everybody on the same page is huge so that when I come back for fall camp, we can just really get into playing football and I don't have to think about what I have to do pre-snap."

Veteran Backup Quarterback Impact

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco (16) stands on the sideline in the second quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Parker echoed the same sentiment surrounding his veteran backup QB contingent. Having two longtime signal callers is giving him extra boosts on the field as he navigates Year 1 in the toughest football league on earth

"Those guys are awesome. Obviously two big time vets, Joe's (Flacco) been really cool to talk with just about his journey and the mindset he has," Parker said. "I've been at center with both Joe and Josh (Johnson) now. So being able to be out there and have them hear and give little pointers on what I've got to do at center and make everybody a little more comfortable."

Parker will continue to work with both Flacco and Johnson throughout camp and the preseason, something that could prove to be a vital piece of his development going forward as he works towards being as prepared as possible for that NFL debut.

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon. Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals! Join the 65,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.