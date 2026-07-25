Bengals Get Positive Injury News Ahead of Start to Training Camp

As players begin reporting for training camp, the Bengals made a handful of roster moves including placing starting defensive linemen BJ Hill on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list.

The same is not true for rookie center Connor Lew. Despite suffering a torn ACL last season at Auburn, he avoided any lists at the start of training camp.

This is a great sign that Lew could be ready to begin taking reps behind Ted Karras at center throughout training camp and the preseason. Lew was taken in the fourth round of the draft by the Bengals, and could be the eventual successor to Karras as the anchor of the offensive line.

Lew Could Still Compete with Brian Parker II

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Brian Parker II (62) lines up for a drill during a rookie mini camp workout at the Bengals practice facility in downtown Cincinnati on Friday, May 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lew should immediately begin taking snaps at center as soon as he is available. However, fellow rookie Brian Parker was taking reps at the position in place of Lew during rookie minicamp.

Parker has the versatility to play anywhere on the offensive line, converting from a tackle in college to center during the draft process. He has shown the ability to do so at a high level as well, and brings a competitive mindset to the offensive line room.

Parker referred to his comfort level at center and his goal of growing at the position back in the spring. Parker said that taking reps at the position and getting everybody on the same page was vital for when Training Camp starts.

"For me taking those reps, being able to go out there, make the right call, get everybody on the same page is huge so that when I come back for fall camp, we can just really get into playing football and I don't have to think about what I have to do pre-snap" Parker said on the importance of his reps at center.

Lew will have every opportunity to earn the job as the Bengals' backup center throughout Training Camp, and earn the confidence of the coaching staff. However, Parker will look to do whatever he can to get on the field as a sixth-round pick early in his career.

It will be interesting to see if a competition develops between both rookies as Training Camp begins. Regardless, Lew being available early absolutely helps his standing within the offensive line going forward.

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