Bengals' Shemar Stewart Makes Big Change in Effort to Maximize NFL Longevity

When the Cincinnati Bengals selected Shemar Stewart with the No. 17 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, expectations were incredibly high. Entering the NFL from Texas A&M with a perfect 10.0 Relative Athletic Score, Stewart was considered a physical outlier — in the best way.

Standing 6-foot-6 and weighing 290 pounds, Stewart ran a 4.59-second 40-yard dash during the pre-draft process and soared into the middle of the first round.

But for Stewart, the 2025 season won't be remembered for game-disrupting plays or for meeting expectations. Instead, it'll be remembered as a humbling introduction to the NFL and an eye-opening experience of what it takes to succeed at the next level.

Stewart Looks to Turn the Corner in 2026

Aug 7, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart (97) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"I'm not going to sit here and say it was an easy year for me," Stewart said to reporters on Tuesday. "I definitely had my fair share of losses throughout the year. You definitely get beat up, but you've got to come back stronger."

Stewart played in just eight games, recording one sack and 11 tackles. He suffered an injury in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which derailed any momentum he had hoped to build. He also posted a league-worst 41.2 PFF overall grade, ranking No. 115 out of 115 eligible pass rushers last season.

For Stewart, who is still just 22, coming back stronger in 2026 has taken on new meaning. He explained that he shifted his focus to his nutrition to sustain the 17-game grind, cutting out added sugar and opting for a more protein-rich diet.

"Everything I drink is either zero-calorie or water," Stewart said. "If someone tells you, 'Cut out sugar, and you can play in the NFL for 10-plus years,' what would you say? Sounds like a fair trade-off to me."

Now, as he enters 2026 with a different perspective on the season to come, he's ready to take the field with a refined body and a more mature mindset. For the Bengals, they're hoping that Stewart, who was considered an elite prospect with measurables you only see in something built in a lab, is finally ready to realize his untapped potential. There's optimism that he can turn the "fair trade" of a disciplined diet into a bigger impact against opposing offenses.

Shemar Stewart committed to turning over a new leaf on a sugar-free diet pic.twitter.com/acQf3wlgqe — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) May 12, 2026

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