Myles Murphy Breaks Silence on Future After Bengals Decline Fifth-Year Option

The Bengals declined their fifth-year option on edge rusher Myles Murphy last week. The option would've cost Cincinnati $14.465 million in 2027.

Despite the decision, Murphy is hopeful that Cincinnati will remain his home for years to come. The former first round pick is entering the final year of his rookie contract. He shared his desire to extend his career with the Bengals during an exclusive interview with Cincinnati Bengals Talk.



The Myles Murphy Foundation is a non-profit organization founded to support underserved youth and families both in Cincinnati and Myles' hometown of Atlanta Georgia. They hosted their Gears & Grills fundraiser at St. Xavier High School on Saturday, May 2. The event provided a showcase for cars, but it also served as a display for Murphy’s investment in the community, even if his long-term future in Cincinnati remains unresolved. He opened up about his future with the Bengals.

May 2, 2026; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Myles Murphy and family at Gears & Grills auto showcase hosted by the Myles Murphy Foundation at St. Xavier High School. | Image: Andrew Fox Miller

Murphy is "very hopeful" that he will remain in Cincinnati past the 2026 campaign.

“Of course, the fifth-year [option] wasn’t there, but that’s not for me to worry about,” Murphy said, making it clear that his priorities remain on the field. “I’m here to play football. I love my teammates. I’m here to be out there—blood, sweat and tears—with my guys.”

Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin expressed the team’s desire to keep Murphy in Cincinnati beyond the 2026 season.

"He’s a guy we are counting on not only this year, but we would like a long-term relationship with him.” Tobin said last month. “Knowing that you’re wanted… I really do appreciate that,” Murphy said in response to Tobin’s comments. “I appreciate everyone in the organization, my teammates and coaches,” Murphy added, “I love this city. They love me. And that's all a player can ask for.”

Murphy will look to maintain an upward trajectory in his upcoming fourth NFL season, following a 2025 campaign in which he led the Bengals with 5.5 sacks. Murphy enters the season with the strongest supporting cast of his NFL career.

The team made it a point to address their defensive line this offseason by adding veterans Dexter Lawrence, Boye Mafe, Jonathan Allen. In addition, the Bengals drafted edge rusher Cashius Howell in the second round of this year's NFL Draft. Despite not exercising Murphy’s fifth-year option, the Bengals could work out a long-term extension before he hits free agency in 2027.

For more on the Bengals and Myles Murphy's future, make sure you subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below. Also check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.