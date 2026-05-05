'It's Time to Get it Done': Orlando Brown Jr. Aiming for Playoff Success

Orlando Brown Jr. knows what it takes to reach the top of the NFL mountain. He's already earned the Super Bowl ring every football player desires.

So, when Brown speaks about what the Bengals are capable of, he speaks from experience. His words carry more weight than typical locker room optimism.

“I think the reality is, as a leader, and honestly as a player in the locker room, we just got to get it done,” Brown said in a the above interview with Cincinnati Bengals On SI's Russ Heltman. “And it’s time for us to get it done, in my opinion.”

No More Excuses in Cincinnati

Aug 7, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (75) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

When you look at the Bengals over the last couple of seasons, it's easy to find reasons why things didn't click. Whether it was scheduling, tough breaks, or the injury bug, things didn't go as planned in Cincinnati. But Brown made it clear that those reasons won't be accepted heading into the 2026 season.

“There’s no excuses and to me, to be honest, there’s never been any excuses,” Brown said. “But it’s on us as the players to take the right steps to make sure we’re getting the most out of everybody in our locker room.”

Brown not only said in the interview that it's time to move forward and disregard any excuses, but his comparison to his previous success seemed most striking. Having won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023, he knows what a championship-winning roster looks like.

“I’ve climbed this mountain before ... and I would tell you this football team is more talented than that football team,” Brown noted. "So, figuring out a way to make sure we’re close, that everyone’s on the same page, and striving for the right things — I think we’ve got a really good chance to be great."

It's clear that the talent is there for the Bengals, and everyone appears to be healthy. The only thing standing in the way of a potential Super Bowl is the team's ability to stay together and remain on the same page.

Now, it's up to the players in the locker room to turn the potential into reality.

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