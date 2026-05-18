Bengals 2026 UDFA Already Making Waves as Potential Roster Lock

The Cincinnati Bengals made their first move in the NFL Draft a week before the event started by trading their first-round pick to the New York Giants in exchange for defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. When looking at the Bengals draft haul, it might seem a little underwhelming, but once you consider that Lawrence was the player added with their first-round pick instead of a prospect, the haul looks quite a bit better.

After that, the Bengals added Cashius Howell in the second round and Tacario Davis in the third round. Both should be potential impact players for the Bengals within a year or two.

Down the draft board, the Bengals continued to land players of value, with prospects like Connor Lew, Jack Endries, and Landon Robinson all coming to Cincinnati. The Bengals may have hit the jackpot in undrafted free agency.

Justin Melo of NFL Draft On SI recently highlighted Bengals undrafted free agent linebacker Eric Gentry as a player who is ready to push for a roster spot.

Eric Gentry's Chance To Make Bengals' Roster

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California linebacker Eric Gentry (LB09) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Cincinnati Bengals undrafted linebacker Eric Gentry is built like an NBA small forward. The former USC standout is 6-foot-6 and 221 pounds with 35-inch arms and 10.5-inch hands," Melo wrote. "Gentry is lanky and linear, but he did register 75 tackles and an FBS third-best five forced fumbles in 2025, indicating there's some developmental upside worth exploring. He could overtake linebackers like Shaka Heyward and/or Joe Giles-Harris in Cincinnati."

The Bengals caught a lot of flack for not adding a linebacker in the draft, but Gentry might be the perfect solution to that problem. Cincinnati believes in its young linebackers, so adding a very high-potential lottery ticket prospect like Gentry is the right kind of move to make.

Gentry always finds himself around the football, and he makes plays when he gets his hands on the ball carrier. He's 6-foot-6 with an incredible frame and athleticism at the position. If the Bengals can help develop him in coverage, he could be a valuable piece of their defense in the next few years.

Right now, his main focus is on making the roster.

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