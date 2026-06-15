Bengals Star Dexter Lawrence Throws Out Cincinnati Reds First Pitch as Offseason Rolls on

Sexy Dexy hit the diamond on Sunday afternoon!

New Bengals star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence tossed out the first pitch ahead of Sunday's Cincinnati Reds loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks to close the weekend. Cincinnati couldn't get the win in a 5-3 loss, but Lawrence provided some pregame excitement along with his buddy and trench-mauling teammate, B.J. Hill.

"Yeah, I'm trying to see what I got," Lawrence said before the toss. " Just got to put a little arch into it."

Lawrence even got to judge Mr. RedLeg's version of the Sexy Dexy dance.

"I see you watch a lot of tape," Lawrence said to the mascot with a laugh.

Lawrence avoided the first-pitch blunders that can strike people on those elevated mounds. He threw a heater right down the middle and got a big crowd pop from the early-arriving fans.

Lawrence is one of the most impactful additions of the offseason for Cincinnati.

“I was shocked that he was here every day,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said about Lawrence last month. “Right after we traded for him, he just chose to jump right in and not miss a day initially,” Taylor said. “I think that just shows, I hate to speak for him, but just the excitement he has to be here with these guys in the locker room. Had a chance to meet with him one-on-one several times, and I love his personality.

“There’s certainly a level of excitement when the organization takes a swing on a guy like that and gives up the 10th pick in the draft and goes and gets a known commodity that really has uplifted this locker room. And, guys are excited to be around him, and he’s gonna make everybody around him better.”

Lawrence is ready to make a big impact once pads go on for training camps next month. Now, Cincinnati is preparing to roll through mandatory minicamp this week. Those sessions start on Tuesday and conclude on Thursday, before a roughly month-long break ahead of training camp.

Check out the full toss from Lawrence below:

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