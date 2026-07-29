Projecting the Cincinnati Bengals' 53-Man Roster as Training Camp Begins
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The Cincinnati Bengals will hold their first training camp practice on Wednesday, which means the race is one to see which 53 players will make the initial roster. Cutdown day is Saturday, Aug. 30 — two days after their preseason finale against the Philadelphia Eagles.
It's never too early to discuss the 53-man roster.
Here is our projected 53 heading into the first day of training camp:
Quarterback (2)
Starter: Joe Burrow
Backup: Joe Flacco
Bubble bursts: Josh Johnson, Sean Clifford
This is as clear cut as it gets, with the only real battle being between Johnson and Clifford for the practice squad.
A player with Johnson’s experience holds value in the room, but Flacco dwarfs Johnson in playing time and success, and his decision to re-sign after the rest of the league pissed him off has a ripple effect. So if Clifford proves to be the better passer, the Bengals could keep around to help run the scout team during the season.
Running Back (3)
Starter: Chase Brown
Backups: Samaje Perine, Tahj Brooks
Bubble bursts: Gary Brightwell, Kendall Milton, Jamal Haynes, Kentrel Bullock
The coaches remain high on Brooks despite not seeing much of him in action as a rookie last season (16 carries for 45 yards).
Brooks played 41 percent of the special teams snaps, which is what should help him hold off Brightwell, Milton, Haynes and Bullock for the final spot.
The Bengals have kept just three running backs in each of the last two year and four of Zac Taylor’s seven seasons. From 2009-2018, they kept three just one time.
Wide Receiver (6)
Starters: Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Andrei Iosivas
Backups: Colbie Young, Mitch Tinsley, Charlie Jones
Bubble bursts: Ke’Shawn Williams, Kendric Pryor, Xavier Johnson, Jordan Moore, Dohnte Meyers, Noah Thomas
The battle for the final spot will be more about kick/punt returner duties than receiving, with Williams capable of giving Jones a push, even if Jones stays healthy.
Could Young push Iosivas for the starting job?
Can Tinsley hang on to his spot after some of the shine came off during the Week 13 game at Baltimore when Burrow targeted him nine times for just two catches and 22 yards?
The Bengals have kept at least six receivers in 19 of the last 20 seasons, with the lone exception being 2022 when they kept just five (Chase, Higgins, Tyler Boyd, Stanley Morgan Jr. and Trent Taylor).
Tight End (5)
Starters: Mike Gesicki, Drew Sample
Backups: Erick All Jr., Tanner Hudson, Jack Endries
Bubble bursts: Cam Grandy, Josh Kattus
The most interesting storyline for this group, and possibly the whole team, will be how All performs in camp after missing the back half of 2024 and 2025 after two ACL surgeries.
Endries will be fun to follow after he made it clear on draft night he was not happy about lasting until the seventh round.
From 2006-23, the Bengals never kept more than four tight ends. They’ve rolled into the season with five in each of the past two seasons, mainly because Gesicki is a tight end in name only.
Offensive Line (9)
Starters: Orlando Brown Jr., Dylan Fairchild, Ted Karras, Dalton Risner, Amarius Mims
Backups: Cody Ford, Connor Lew, Brian Parker II, Jalen Rivers
Bubble bursts: Javon Foster, Andrew Coker, Corey Robinson II, Christian Jones, Jacob Bayer, Liam Brown
Barring injury, the Bengals will start the same five in a season opener as they did in the previous finale for the first time since 2010.
Both director of player personnel Duke Tobin and head coach Zac Taylor praised the depth of the offensive line at Monday’s pre-camp luncheon. Camp will prove how realistic those assessments are.
The Bengals appear to have solid depth on the interior, but the swing tackle position is still a concern, especially if 2026 Cody Ford plays like 2025 instead of 2024.
Defensive Line (10)
Starters: Boye Mafe, Dexter Lawrence II, Jonathan Allen, Myles Murphy
Backups: Shemar Stewart, B.J. Hill, Cashius Howell, T.J. Slaton Jr., Kris Jenkins Jr., Landon Robinson
Bubble bursts: Cedric Johnson, McKinnley Jackson, Isaiah Foskey, Jodan Jefferson, Howard Cross III
Tobin indicated there was no reason to believe Hill will be on the Physically Unable to Perform list for long, but the Bengals have enough depth to ride out however long Hill is on the sideline.
The big question is whether McKinnley Jackson can beat out Slaton and/or Landon Robinson. The Bengals could save $6.6 million in cap space by cutting Slaton, but it would take a big leap from Jackson in Year 3 to make them comfortable enough to move on from the 2025 free agent signee.
It’s worth noting that Taylor brought up Foskey’s name unprompted at the luncheon Monday. He’s a dark horse to watch.
Linebacker (5)
Starters: Demetrius Knight Jr., Barrett Carter
Backups: Oren Burks, Shaka Heyward, Joe Giles-Harris
Bubble bursts: Swayze Bozeman, Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Liam Anderson, Jack Dingle, Eric Gentry
Barring injury, this group feels set. Of course, the Bengals could opt to add a veteran, but they haven't done it yet. Carter and Knight are locked in as starters entering training camp.
Cornerback (6)
Starters: DJ Turner II, Dax Hill, Jalen Davis
Backups: Tacario Davis, Ja’Sir Taylor, DJ Ivey IV
Bubble bursts: Bralyn Lux, Josh Newton, Ceyair Wright, Jalen Kimber
Davis has the most tenuous starting job on the roster, but there is a reason he’s stuck around so long without playing much. He’s liked and respected in the locker room and he’s performed when called upon.
Still, it’s going to be an interesting six weeks to see how many other guys can make a run at the job, because it could be a lot.
Safety (4)
Starters: Bryan Cook, Jordan Battle
Backups: Kyle Dugger, PJ Jules
Bubble bursts: Daijahn Anthony, Isaiah Nwokobia, Russ Yeast
Undrafted college free agent Nwokobia could be a sleeper in the battle for the fourth safety spot.
The No. 4 safety rarely sees the field, so it comes down to special teams value, and Jules has a lot.
Specialists (3)
Evan McPherson, kicker
Ryan Rehkow, punter
William Wagner, long snapper
It’s been a long time since the Bengals didn’t have anyone at any of the three specialists spots during camp.
For more on Bengals training camp, watch the video below:
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Jay Morrison covers the Cincinnati Bengals for Bengals On SI. He has been writing about the NFL for nearly three decades. Combining a passion for stats and storytelling, Jay takes readers beyond the field for a unique look at the game and the people who play it. Prior to joining Bengals on SI, Jay covered the Cincinnati Bengals beat for The Athletic, the Dayton Daily News and Pro Football Network.