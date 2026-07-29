The Cincinnati Bengals will hold their first training camp practice on Wednesday, which means the race is one to see which 53 players will make the initial roster. Cutdown day is Saturday, Aug. 30 — two days after their preseason finale against the Philadelphia Eagles.

It's never too early to discuss the 53-man roster.

Here is our projected 53 heading into the first day of training camp:

Quarterback (2)

Jun 16, 2026; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) snaps the ball during minicamp at Kettering Health Practice Fields. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starter: Joe Burrow

Backup: Joe Flacco

Bubble bursts: Josh Johnson, Sean Clifford

This is as clear cut as it gets, with the only real battle being between Johnson and Clifford for the practice squad.

A player with Johnson’s experience holds value in the room, but Flacco dwarfs Johnson in playing time and success, and his decision to re-sign after the rest of the league pissed him off has a ripple effect. So if Clifford proves to be the better passer, the Bengals could keep around to help run the scout team during the season.

Running Back (3)

Starter: Chase Brown

Backups: Samaje Perine, Tahj Brooks

Bubble bursts: Gary Brightwell, Kendall Milton, Jamal Haynes, Kentrel Bullock

The coaches remain high on Brooks despite not seeing much of him in action as a rookie last season (16 carries for 45 yards).

Brooks played 41 percent of the special teams snaps, which is what should help him hold off Brightwell, Milton, Haynes and Bullock for the final spot.

The Bengals have kept just three running backs in each of the last two year and four of Zac Taylor’s seven seasons. From 2009-2018, they kept three just one time.

Wide Receiver (6)

Jun 16, 2026; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'marr Chase (1) prepares for the snap during minicamp at Kettering Health Practice Fields. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starters: Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Andrei Iosivas

Backups: Colbie Young, Mitch Tinsley, Charlie Jones

Bubble bursts: Ke’Shawn Williams, Kendric Pryor, Xavier Johnson, Jordan Moore, Dohnte Meyers, Noah Thomas

The battle for the final spot will be more about kick/punt returner duties than receiving, with Williams capable of giving Jones a push, even if Jones stays healthy.

Could Young push Iosivas for the starting job?

Can Tinsley hang on to his spot after some of the shine came off during the Week 13 game at Baltimore when Burrow targeted him nine times for just two catches and 22 yards?

The Bengals have kept at least six receivers in 19 of the last 20 seasons, with the lone exception being 2022 when they kept just five (Chase, Higgins, Tyler Boyd, Stanley Morgan Jr. and Trent Taylor).

Tight End (5)

Starters: Mike Gesicki, Drew Sample

Backups: Erick All Jr., Tanner Hudson, Jack Endries

Bubble bursts: Cam Grandy, Josh Kattus

The most interesting storyline for this group, and possibly the whole team, will be how All performs in camp after missing the back half of 2024 and 2025 after two ACL surgeries.

Endries will be fun to follow after he made it clear on draft night he was not happy about lasting until the seventh round.

From 2006-23, the Bengals never kept more than four tight ends. They’ve rolled into the season with five in each of the past two seasons, mainly because Gesicki is a tight end in name only.

Offensive Line (9)

Dec 28, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (75) leaves the field after a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starters: Orlando Brown Jr., Dylan Fairchild, Ted Karras, Dalton Risner, Amarius Mims

Backups: Cody Ford, Connor Lew, Brian Parker II, Jalen Rivers

Bubble bursts: Javon Foster, Andrew Coker, Corey Robinson II, Christian Jones, Jacob Bayer, Liam Brown

Barring injury, the Bengals will start the same five in a season opener as they did in the previous finale for the first time since 2010.

Both director of player personnel Duke Tobin and head coach Zac Taylor praised the depth of the offensive line at Monday’s pre-camp luncheon. Camp will prove how realistic those assessments are.

The Bengals appear to have solid depth on the interior, but the swing tackle position is still a concern, especially if 2026 Cody Ford plays like 2025 instead of 2024.

Defensive Line (10)

Starters: Boye Mafe, Dexter Lawrence II, Jonathan Allen, Myles Murphy

Backups: Shemar Stewart, B.J. Hill, Cashius Howell, T.J. Slaton Jr., Kris Jenkins Jr., Landon Robinson

Bubble bursts: Cedric Johnson, McKinnley Jackson, Isaiah Foskey, Jodan Jefferson, Howard Cross III

Tobin indicated there was no reason to believe Hill will be on the Physically Unable to Perform list for long, but the Bengals have enough depth to ride out however long Hill is on the sideline.

The big question is whether McKinnley Jackson can beat out Slaton and/or Landon Robinson. The Bengals could save $6.6 million in cap space by cutting Slaton, but it would take a big leap from Jackson in Year 3 to make them comfortable enough to move on from the 2025 free agent signee.

It’s worth noting that Taylor brought up Foskey’s name unprompted at the luncheon Monday. He’s a dark horse to watch.

Linebacker (5)

Jun 16, 2026; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Barrett Carter (49) gestures with linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. (44) during minicamp at Kettering Health Practice Fields. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starters: Demetrius Knight Jr., Barrett Carter

Backups: Oren Burks, Shaka Heyward, Joe Giles-Harris

Bubble bursts: Swayze Bozeman, Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Liam Anderson, Jack Dingle, Eric Gentry

Barring injury, this group feels set. Of course, the Bengals could opt to add a veteran, but they haven't done it yet. Carter and Knight are locked in as starters entering training camp.

Cornerback (6)

Starters: DJ Turner II, Dax Hill, Jalen Davis

Backups: Tacario Davis, Ja’Sir Taylor, DJ Ivey IV

Bubble bursts: Bralyn Lux, Josh Newton, Ceyair Wright, Jalen Kimber

Davis has the most tenuous starting job on the roster, but there is a reason he’s stuck around so long without playing much. He’s liked and respected in the locker room and he’s performed when called upon.

Still, it’s going to be an interesting six weeks to see how many other guys can make a run at the job, because it could be a lot.

Safety (4)

Jun 16, 2026; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals safety Bryan Cook (6) runs with the ball during minicamp at Kettering Health Practice Fields. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starters: Bryan Cook, Jordan Battle

Backups: Kyle Dugger, PJ Jules

Bubble bursts: Daijahn Anthony, Isaiah Nwokobia, Russ Yeast

Undrafted college free agent Nwokobia could be a sleeper in the battle for the fourth safety spot.

The No. 4 safety rarely sees the field, so it comes down to special teams value, and Jules has a lot.

Specialists (3)

Evan McPherson, kicker

Ryan Rehkow, punter

William Wagner, long snapper

It’s been a long time since the Bengals didn’t have anyone at any of the three specialists spots during camp.

For more on Bengals training camp, watch the video below: