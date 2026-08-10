Bengals Star Ja'Marr Chase Reveals Massive Individual Goal Entering 2026 Season

Ja'Marr Chase isn't afraid to set the bar high, and he just raised it again entering the 2026 season.

The Cincinnati Bengals' superstar wide receiver has already established himself as one of the NFL's premier weapons. Still, there's a specific mark he's particularly interested in chasing: the NFL single-season receiving touchdown record.

Chase revealed in an interview with NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe and Marc Ross that reaching 23 receiving touchdowns has become his primary individual goal. Doing so would tie Hall of Famer Randy Moss' NFL record, set with the New England Patriots in 2007.

Chase Has His Eyes On NFL History

Jul 29, 2026; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'marr Chase (1) stands on the field during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Honestly, man, it's the only goal that I have for myself going forward now, is just to get 22, 23 touchdowns,” Chase said in the interview at practice on Sunday. “Let's say 23 touchdowns, not 22, 23. I want to break the record with that.”

Technically, Chase would need 24 touchdowns to break Moss' record. In his age-30 season, Moss caught 23 touchdown passes, while all-time great Jerry Rice had 22 in 1987. It's not an impossible feat for Chase, who already owns one of the best touchdown seasons in recent memory, finishing with 17 in 2024.

For Chase to reach that territory, there would need to be a massive jump from last season's performance.

The 2021 No. 5 overall pick finished his 2025 campaign with 125 receptions for 1,412 yards and eight touchdowns. His reception and yardage totals remained among the best in football, but his touchdown production dropped significantly from the year before.

It's a lofty goal, but Chase said he isn't obsessing over it.

“That's not my full goal every day,” Chase said. “My goal is to be better than what I was the last day. Try to get my team better than what they were the last day and just trying to be better than what I was last year, man. Trying to stay more consistent.”

For Chase, that combination of consistency and an ambitious goal gives him something to chase entering Year 6.

He's already proven he can approach historic touchdown numbers. After winning the NFL's receiving triple crown in the 2024 season, leading the league in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns, there's not much left to accomplish.

He now has his sights set on the next step, aiming to put his name at the very top of the record book. If he can do so, Chase will keep forcing his way into early Hall of Fame discussions before even turning 30.

Ja’Marr Chase isn’t worried about topping JSN or Justin Jefferson for WR yardage crown anymore



But there’s 1 last individual goal Chase needs: 23 TDs, to break NFL single season record. pic.twitter.com/ldeP5D9NRE — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) August 9, 2026