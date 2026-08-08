Four Bengals Named As Current Pro Football Hall of Fame Candidates, One Above The Rest

Cincinnati Bengals fans and former players have been campaigning hard for the organization to get more representation in the Pro Football Hall of Fame this decade.

Names like Ken Anderson and Willie Anderson are the top legends on the ballot right now, and ESPN's Bill Barnwell named a group of current Bengals that could be making a strong case like the Andersons.

Cincinnati's only Hall of Famers as of this writing are Paul Brown, Anthony Muñoz, and Ken Riley. Terrell Owens and Charlie Joiner played for Cincinnati during their HOF careers but are better remembered for their years with other teams.

Four Candidates

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'marr Chase (1) walks between reps during practice at the Paycor Stadium practice facility in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Barnwell had Ja'Marr Chase as the most likely current Bengal to get into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

He used four tiers: In, On The Cusp, Keep It Up, Work To Do, and Missing Out.

Cincinnati's candidates fell in the Keep It Up and Work To Do categories that Barnwell described below:

The "keep it up" category is for players who are performing at a Hall of Fame level but haven't done so for a long enough time to guarantee their path to enshrinement. They need to play at or near their existing level for several more seasons to have a shot.

Guys who have "work to do" aren't on track to make it to the Hall of Fame with their existing résumé and/or their most recent level of play. In some cases, that could be because injuries slowed their progress in 2025, or because they haven't played at a Hall-caliber level for long enough. They still have a shot, but something has to change.

It's hard for an elite receiver like Chase to post a better first five seasons in the NFL.

Among all players in NFL history through their first five seasons, the star ranks second in receptions (423) and receiving yards (6,784), and is tied for fourth in receiving scores (54). Cincinnati's best playmaker is the only player in NFL history with at least 500 receptions and 50 receiving TDs in his first five seasons.

"Chase has been every bit as good as Justin Jefferson, his former teammate at LSU," Barnwell wrote. "But as Chase entered the NFL 12 months after Jefferson, his résumé is one year shorter. The 2021 No. 5 pick has started his career with five straight Pro Bowl appearances and an Offensive Rookie of the Year award, and has been a first-team All-Pro each of the past two seasons. He's still only 26, and it would be no surprise if Chase had already clinched his spot in Canton before turning 30."

Joe Burrow, Dexter Lawrence II, and Tee Higgins all fell in the Work To Do category.

"Burrow also has a Hall of Fame case based on his level of play, but injuries are the concern here," Barnwell noted. "He has now missed significant portions of three different seasons (2020, 2023 and 2025), a significant amount for a player who has been in the league for only six years. The Bengals also haven't made the playoffs since 2022, and while that shouldn't impact Burrow given that he has already made it to a Super Bowl, more playoff success wouldn't hurt."

The most-accurate passer in NFL history is a Hall of Fame lock if he captures the ultimate prize for Cincinnati (a Super Bowl) and plays roughly 10-12 more seasons.

That health is imperative, though, as Burrow tries to get off the one-healthy-one-hurt season rollercoaster. Health is probably the biggest factor for Lawrence as well entering his eighth season.

Higgins would have to start posting some highly monstrous seasons and likely add a Super Bowl along with Burrow to have any strong statistical case to get in once he hangs up his cleats.

Check out the full list here.

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