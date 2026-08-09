Bengals Star Misses Third Straight Practice Due to Injury

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Dax Hill missed his third consecutive practice on Sunday as the team continued preparing for Thursday's preseason opener against the Detroit Lions.

Hill has been dealing with leg tightness, as it appears the Bengals are taking a cautious approach with one of their starting cornerbacks. Neither head coach Zac Taylor nor the team has provided a specific timetable for his return.

The extended absence makes it unlikely that Hill will play against Detroit, though Cincinnati has little reason to rush him back for a preseason game — if they even planned to play him.

Contract Year

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Dax Hill (23) catches a pass during the Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp 2026 at Kettering Practice Field in Cincinnati on Thursday, July 30, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hill is entering the final year of his contract. The Bengals exercised his fifth-year option last offseason. Hill had a breakout campaign after being moved to outside cornerback.

Hill joins DJ Turner in the secondary as two top returning pieces on a defense that has plenty of fresh faces. Both cornerbacks are entering the final year of their respective contracts. Hill appeared to suffer a hamstring injury last week. His injury isn't considered serious, but missing three-straight practices is noteworthy.

Hill's Absence Creates Opportunities for Other Cornerbacks

Oct 26, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback DJ Ivey (38) warms up before the game against the New York Jets at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DJ Ivey has received additional first-team opportunities in training camp while Hill has been sidelined. Ivey has made the most of those snaps, including breaking up multiple passes while matched up against star wideout Tee Higgins.

Beyond Ivey, rookie Tacario Davis and veteran Jalen Davis could also see expanded opportunities in the preseason. Tacario offers rare length on the outside, while Jalen brings experience to bolster the defense. Their versatility gives the Bengals several options with Hill sidelined.

When healthy, Hill is projected to start opposite DJ Turner II in Cincinnati's revamped 2026 defense. Before the tightness surfaced, Hill was among the defense's top performers early in training camp, earning significant praise from his teammates.

“I've said it over the years — nobody can do what he does,” Turner said recently when discussing Hill’s versatility.

Despite his versatility and history of moving between safety, slot cornerback, and outside cornerback throughout his career, Hill is expected to remain on the outside this season.

Hill, 25, is entering the final year of his rookie contract after the Bengals declined his fifth-year option. He recorded 88 tackles in 17 games last season, along with 11 pass deflections, two tackles for loss, and one interception. His health will be important for both his future, whether with the Bengals or not, and for Cincinnati's defense, which is eyeing a major jump this season.

You can see Dax Hill just isn’t quite full speed. Chases Tee Higgins. Noticeably uncomfortable and jogs off.



He’s been limited. #Bengals @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/emxS8LNRqT — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) August 6, 2026

For more on Hill and Turner's future, watch the video below: