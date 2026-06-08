Bengals Star Taps Fellow Teammate to Become 'Most Dynamic RT in the League'

The life of an offensive tackle often finds one performing the grunt work as a collection of five players fighting for their lives on every single snap, allowing fans to go weeks without noticing one or the other.

But if you carve yourself out as one of the NFL’s elite offensive linemen, then you are worth a pretty penny. For Bengals right tackle Amarius Mims, he may be on his way to becoming a heralded name in the AFC North.

In a recent interview on “First Word With James Rapien,” Bengals center Ted Karras spoke brightly of the young Mims.

“He had to start as a rookie, and I think he could be the most dynamic right tackle in the league…Amarius Mims has grown up before our eyes; [he has] become a leader. I get a lot of credit for leadership. And so does OB [Orlando Brown], and we tag-team a lot of stuff, but we have a lot of guys, and now, Mims is taking a leadership role himself,” quoted Karras.

After an abbreviated college career with the Georgia Bulldogs, Mims was selected No. 18 in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Bengals, where he immediately was thrust into a starting spot, notching 834 snaps for a Cincinnati offense that led the NFL in net passing yards per game (272.9).

His sophomore season did not see him take a backseat role, as he finished with 1,050 snaps, ranking 14th among a possible 89 offensive tackles last season. Mims also graded out to a 67.6 overall PFF grade, with a 66.6 pass block grade and a 64.8 run block grade.

Mims Rounds Out Solid Bengals Offensive Line

Oct 6, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Amarius Mims (71) reacts after a play in the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

“And with other guys and bringing people along. Those are the kind of swings you need to take at the 18th pick, 'cause he's gonna be probably a 15-year right tackle, at the top of his game for a long time,” finished Karras.

One of the biggest factors for any cohesive offensive line is one that stays together, and the fact that the Bengals are set to return all five starters, including Mims, will do wonders for a young tackle that is still plying his trade.

Now by no means was Cincinnati a paltry offensive line last season. The Bengals reeled in the league’s No. 5 passing offense (236.8 passing yards per game), No. 16 total offense (330.4 total yards per game), all while managing the league’s No. 10 sack rate allowed at just 5.33%, but with Mims and the group given another year to protect star quarterback Joe Burrow, the Bengals are trying to get in the playoffs for the first time since 2022.

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