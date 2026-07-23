Respected Offensive Line Voice Ranks Bengals Unit Among NFL's Top Half Entering 2026 Training Camps

The Bengals are bringing back all five starting offensive linemen from last season, and the premier offensive line evaluator in NFL media is bullish on their continued growth.

Establish The Run's Brandon Thorn ranked the unit 14th among all NFL offensive lines entering the season.

Respect Building

Sep 21, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; A view the line of scrimmage of the Cincinnati Bengals offense and Minnesota Vikings defense during the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's a far cry from most outlets, which still lean into the narrative that Cincinnati has a terrible offensive line.

Warren Sharp's ranking slotted Cincinnati 28th in the NFL.

"I think so. Yeah, relatively speaking, better than they typically have," Thorn said on the Establish The Run podcast about the Bengals protecting Joe Burrow well this season. "First time all five starters are returning in the Joe Burrow era, which I think is helpful. But really, this is driven to me by the two Georgia guys, former Georgia Bulldogs in Dylan Fairchild and Amarius Mims, especially Mims ... He is an above-average starter right now, and I think he still has room to climb. I think this year he's pretty comfortably the best player on the line, and he is very young. He's got to be like 23 or so. So anytime that's the situation that you're going into it with a young guy kind of leading it off.

"Plus, having three, I would call them, solid level veterans in Orlando Brown, Ted Karras, Dalton Risner, with another young guy with a lot of upside in Dylan Fairchild. I think the coaching with Scott Peters is good as well. He's a kind of an unorthodox, effective coach that really equips players with a lot of sound technique and things like that. So, the recipe here I think is in place to be a mid-level unit in the league, like a real strong middle-class sort of unit with some upside because of the youth at those two spots, as I said. I'm pretty high on the Bengals, especially if you look at the last few years."

Continuity on the offensive line just can't be understated in a sport with such massive year-to-year turnover like the NFL. The whole offense is basically coming back, not just the line. So they will be fully in tune with the blocking patterns from the returning tight ends and running backs as well.

Everyone has had 450-plus snaps with Joe Burrow to get a feel for how he moves in the pocket and a full offseason of film viewing to work out the kinks. Thorn isn't putting this much stock into the continuity on a whim.

It's a huge factor in offensive line success, and Cincinnati should be primed for much more of it across the next few months.

Check out Thorn's full offensive line ranking here.

Continuity on the OL is so damn important and such an underrated part of the performance equation.



Remembered this old post about unit snap % and how well it lined up with team success in 2024.



Why I’m so pumped Seattle is bringing back all their guys (and young guys at that) https://t.co/DT65kjJwa9 pic.twitter.com/4eM560Xn3A — Carter Donnick (@CDonnick1) July 22, 2026

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon. Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals! Join the 65,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.