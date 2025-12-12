Bengals WR Mitch Tinsley Eyes Redemption After Failing to Capitalize on 9 Targets With Tee Higgins Out in Week 13

CINCINNATI – When Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins missed the Thanksgiving game against the Baltimore Ravens, it created an opportunity for Mitchell Tinsley.

The good news is that Tinsley, who has drawn praise since he arrived, earned enough trust from quarterback Joe Burrow to be targeted nine times.

The bad news is that Tinsley only caught two of those passes for 22 yards.

“I walked away from that game being pretty hard on myself,” Tinsley said. “I feel like I should make every play.

“It was encouraging that Joe and the offensive staff really believed in me and gave me those opportunities,” Tinsley added. “I’m just putting my head down and working toward the next opportunity.”

Tinsley had nine career targets before that game, and six of those came the week prior with Ja’Marr Chase was suspended against the New England Patriots.

He caught two passes for 29 yards and a touchdown in that game.

Pro Football Focus had Tinsley with two drops in the Baltimore game. And there was another play where he stopped on a route on what could have been a long touchdown.

Head coach Zac Taylor said the off night hasn’t changed the way he and the rest of the staff view Tinsley, who has been one of the surprise, feel-good stories of the season

“You treat it as a one off,” Taylor said. “He’s done enough to prove he deserves our trust.”

Offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher pointed to Tinsley’s consistency as well.

But he also noted there are no consolation prizes for coming close to making plays.

“Mitch is super consistent,” Pitcher said. “He's made several big plays for us down the field. He was very close to making several others against these guys. We know close, at the end of the day, isn't good enough. We've got to make 'em. But we've still got a lot of confidence in Mitch and are happy with what he's given us.”

Burrow has been really good game in games in which he doesn’t have Higgins or Chase available.

So good, in fact, that his numbers in those games are slightly better than in the contests where he has both of his top receivers available.

Tinsley didn’t have a single target last week in Buffalo when both Higgins and Chase played, although Higgins missed several snaps while being evaluated for a concussion on two occasions.

Mike Gesicki had season highs in catches (six) and yards (86).

Look for Burrow to throw more to Gesicki on Sunday against the Ravens, but it doesn’t mean he’ll go completely away from Tinsley.

“I’m able to play all three positions, play inside and both the X and Z, and I think consistency is why I’ve earned my opportunities I’ve gotten this year,” Tinsley said. “I’m looking forward to proving I can still be that consistent guy.”