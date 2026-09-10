Best Week 1 Bengals Performances in Franchise History

The Cincinnati Bengals franchise record for most rushing yards in a season opener was set 56 years ago.

It’s not a big number, ranking tied for 56th most among all games in Bengals history, but given the pass-first nature of the current offense under Zac Taylor, it may not be in danger of falling anytime soon.

The record is 130, set by Jess Phillips in a 31-21 victory against the Oakland Raiders in 1970.

As the 2026 Bengals prepare for Sunday’s season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, let’s look at all of the team’s Week 1 superlatives.

Here are the top five performances in each category:

Rushing Yards

Jess Phillips, 130

Joe Mixon, 127 (27-24 OT win vs. Vikings, 2021)

Rudi Johnson, 126 (27-23 win vs. Browns, 2005)

Harold Green, 123 (21-3 win vs. Seahawks, 1992)

Cedric Benson, 121 (27-17 win vs. Browns, 2011)

Opponent Record: 196 – Curtis Martin, Jets, 2004

Receiving Yards

A.J. Green, 180 (23-22 win vs. Jets, 2016)

A.J. Green, 162 (24-21 loss to Bears, 2013)

Chad Johnson, 159 (38-24 loss to Patriots, 2010)

John Ross, 158 (21-20 loss to Seahawks, 2019)

Eddie Brown, 143 (21-14 win vs. Cardinals, 1988)

Opponent Record: 162 – Kevin Dyson, Titans, 1999

Receptions

Chad Johnson, 12 (38-24 loss to Patriots, 2010)

A.J. Green, 12 (23-22 win vs. Jets, 2016)

Ja’Marr Chase, 10 (23-20 OT loss to Steelers, 2022)

Cris Collinsworth, 10 (20-17 loss to Broncos, 1984)

Five tied with 9

Opponent Record: 10 – Tony Gonzalez, Chiefs, 2006; Dennis Pitta, Ravens, 2014

Passing Yards

Andy Dalton, 418 (21-20 loss to Seahawks, 2019)

Andy Dalton, 366 (23-22 win vs. Jets, 2016)

Ken Anderson, 354 (27-6 win vs. Oilers, 1982)

Carson Palmer, 345 (38-24 loss to Patriots, 2010)

Joe Burrow, 338 (23-20 OT loss to Steelers, 2022)

Opponent Record – Kirk Cousins, 351, 2021

Interceptions

Rickey Dixon, 2 (17-14 loss to Bears, 1989)

Robert Jackson, 2 (Bengals win vs. Colts, 1987)

Bracy Walker, 2 (24-21 OT win vs Colts, 1995)

Many tied with 1

Opponent Record: 2 – Selwyn Jones, Browns, 1993; Charles Tillman, Bears, 2013

Fumble Recoveries

Landon Johnson, 2 (27-20 win vs. Ravens, 2007)

Many tied with 1

Opponent Record: Many with 1

Sacks

Emmanuel King, 3 (24-14 loss to Chiefs, 1986)

Justin Smith, 3 (23-10 win vs. Chiefs, 2006)

7 tied with 2

Opponent Record: 3 – Jesse Baker, Oilers, 1982; Alex Highsmith, Steelers, 2022

Kick Return Yards

Brandon Bennett, 135 (30-10 loss to Broncos, 2003)

T.J. Houshmandzadeh, 127 (31-24 loss to Jets, 2004)

Darnay Scott, 126 (28-20 loss to Browns, 1994)

Glenn Holt, 118 (17-10 loss to Ravens, 2008)

Curtis Keaton, 109 (23-17 win vs. Patriots, 2001)

Opponent Record: 184 – Brandon Tate, Patriots, 2010

Punt Return Yards

Lemar Parrish, 94 (33-7 win vs. Browns, 1974)

Corey Sawyer, 74 (26-16 loss to Rams, 1996)

Patrick Robinson, 70 (27-24 loss to Browns, 1993)

Darius Phillips, 53 (27-24 OT win vs. Vikings, 2021)

Lemar Parrish, 51 (31-7 win vs. Patriots, 1972)

Opponent Record: 115 – Eric Metcalf, Browns, 1994

Total Net Yards Offense

532 (37-14 win vs. Eagles, 1971)

433 (20-17 loss to Broncos, 1984)

432 (23-20 OT loss to Steelers, 2022)

429 (21-20 loss to Seahawks, 2021)

428 (38-24 loss to Patriots, 2010)

Opponent Record: 554 – Chargers, 1968

Points Scored

37 (37-14 win vs. Eagles, 1971)

35 (36-35 loss to Titans,1999)

34 (34-23 win vs. Colts, 2018)

33 (33-7 win vs. Browns, 1974)

33 (33-13 vs. Raiders, 2015)

Opponent Record – 45, Broncos, 1991

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