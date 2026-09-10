Best Week 1 Bengals Performances in Franchise History
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The Cincinnati Bengals franchise record for most rushing yards in a season opener was set 56 years ago.
It’s not a big number, ranking tied for 56th most among all games in Bengals history, but given the pass-first nature of the current offense under Zac Taylor, it may not be in danger of falling anytime soon.
The record is 130, set by Jess Phillips in a 31-21 victory against the Oakland Raiders in 1970.
As the 2026 Bengals prepare for Sunday’s season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, let’s look at all of the team’s Week 1 superlatives.
Here are the top five performances in each category:
Rushing Yards
Jess Phillips, 130
Joe Mixon, 127 (27-24 OT win vs. Vikings, 2021)
Rudi Johnson, 126 (27-23 win vs. Browns, 2005)
Harold Green, 123 (21-3 win vs. Seahawks, 1992)
Cedric Benson, 121 (27-17 win vs. Browns, 2011)
Opponent Record: 196 – Curtis Martin, Jets, 2004
Receiving Yards
A.J. Green, 180 (23-22 win vs. Jets, 2016)
A.J. Green, 162 (24-21 loss to Bears, 2013)
Chad Johnson, 159 (38-24 loss to Patriots, 2010)
John Ross, 158 (21-20 loss to Seahawks, 2019)
Eddie Brown, 143 (21-14 win vs. Cardinals, 1988)
Opponent Record: 162 – Kevin Dyson, Titans, 1999
Receptions
Chad Johnson, 12 (38-24 loss to Patriots, 2010)
A.J. Green, 12 (23-22 win vs. Jets, 2016)
Ja’Marr Chase, 10 (23-20 OT loss to Steelers, 2022)
Cris Collinsworth, 10 (20-17 loss to Broncos, 1984)
Five tied with 9
Opponent Record: 10 – Tony Gonzalez, Chiefs, 2006; Dennis Pitta, Ravens, 2014
Passing Yards
Andy Dalton, 418 (21-20 loss to Seahawks, 2019)
Andy Dalton, 366 (23-22 win vs. Jets, 2016)
Ken Anderson, 354 (27-6 win vs. Oilers, 1982)
Carson Palmer, 345 (38-24 loss to Patriots, 2010)
Joe Burrow, 338 (23-20 OT loss to Steelers, 2022)
Opponent Record – Kirk Cousins, 351, 2021
Interceptions
Rickey Dixon, 2 (17-14 loss to Bears, 1989)
Robert Jackson, 2 (Bengals win vs. Colts, 1987)
Bracy Walker, 2 (24-21 OT win vs Colts, 1995)
Many tied with 1
Opponent Record: 2 – Selwyn Jones, Browns, 1993; Charles Tillman, Bears, 2013
Fumble Recoveries
Landon Johnson, 2 (27-20 win vs. Ravens, 2007)
Many tied with 1
Opponent Record: Many with 1
Sacks
Emmanuel King, 3 (24-14 loss to Chiefs, 1986)
Justin Smith, 3 (23-10 win vs. Chiefs, 2006)
7 tied with 2
Opponent Record: 3 – Jesse Baker, Oilers, 1982; Alex Highsmith, Steelers, 2022
Kick Return Yards
Brandon Bennett, 135 (30-10 loss to Broncos, 2003)
T.J. Houshmandzadeh, 127 (31-24 loss to Jets, 2004)
Darnay Scott, 126 (28-20 loss to Browns, 1994)
Glenn Holt, 118 (17-10 loss to Ravens, 2008)
Curtis Keaton, 109 (23-17 win vs. Patriots, 2001)
Opponent Record: 184 – Brandon Tate, Patriots, 2010
Punt Return Yards
Lemar Parrish, 94 (33-7 win vs. Browns, 1974)
Corey Sawyer, 74 (26-16 loss to Rams, 1996)
Patrick Robinson, 70 (27-24 loss to Browns, 1993)
Darius Phillips, 53 (27-24 OT win vs. Vikings, 2021)
Lemar Parrish, 51 (31-7 win vs. Patriots, 1972)
Opponent Record: 115 – Eric Metcalf, Browns, 1994
Total Net Yards Offense
532 (37-14 win vs. Eagles, 1971)
433 (20-17 loss to Broncos, 1984)
432 (23-20 OT loss to Steelers, 2022)
429 (21-20 loss to Seahawks, 2021)
428 (38-24 loss to Patriots, 2010)
Opponent Record: 554 – Chargers, 1968
Points Scored
37 (37-14 win vs. Eagles, 1971)
35 (36-35 loss to Titans,1999)
34 (34-23 win vs. Colts, 2018)
33 (33-7 win vs. Browns, 1974)
33 (33-13 vs. Raiders, 2015)
Opponent Record – 45, Broncos, 1991
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Jay Morrison covers the Cincinnati Bengals for Bengals On SI. He has been writing about the NFL for nearly three decades. Combining a passion for stats and storytelling, Jay takes readers beyond the field for a unique look at the game and the people who play it. Prior to joining Bengals on SI, Jay covered the Cincinnati Bengals beat for The Athletic, the Dayton Daily News and Pro Football Network.