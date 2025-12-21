Week 16 Best Bets: Miami Dolphins vs Cincinnati Bengals

It wasn’t the most profitable week for us, as I was unaware that the Bengals were going to totally quit in a must-win game last week. Alas, we move onward and upward in an attempt to win more money in Week 16:

Malik Washington OVER 2.5 Receptions (+117 DraftKings)

I waited all week for the sportsbooks to put his props up, so hopefully Malik Washington doesn’t make me look bad.

My Bet Backers:

Washington has hit this line in three of the past four games, and eight of the last ten

Not only is he the third-most targeted pass catcher on the team, Washington also has an absurd 36.4% of his targets behind the line of scrimmage. With a rookie quarterback and shaky offensive line, I expect lots of short, quick passes which benefits a player like Washington

Darren Waller 1+ Receptions 1st Quarter + Chase Brown OVER 9.5 Rushing Yards 1st Quarter (+210 DraftKings)

Hopping back in the saddle here with first quarter player props.

My Bet Backers:

Waller has had a first quarter catch in five of his seven games this season, and 8/20 receptions on the year have come in the opening quarter

The high Perine-usage in the first quarter soured this pick for us last week, but I expect the Bengals to give Brown at least three carries on the opening drive, giving him ample opportunity to eclipse this line

Joe Burrow 2+ Passing Touchdowns + Samaje Perine 30+ Rushing Yards (+114 DraftKings)

I am betting on Joe Burrow being himself, and Perine to continue to see opportunities on offense.

My Bet Backers:

Eight quarterbacks have had multiple passing touchdown games against Miami this season, with only four teams allowing more such games

Every running back that has seen at least ten carries has hit the 30 yard mark

Perine himself has hit this in 4/4 games where he has at least seven carries, and since the return of Joe Burrow he is averaging over 11 carries per game

Jaylen Waddle UNDER 52.5 Receiving Yards + Miami Dolphins UNDER 28.5 Total Points (+122 DraftKings)

I don’t often play unders, especially with opposing players against the Bengals defense this season. But with good value and good data to back it, I am confidently putting a unit behind this parlay.

My Bet Backers:

Waddle’s yardage totals in five games without Tua last season were 26, 36, 46, 11, 44

The Dolphins scored an average of 13 points per game without Tua last season, never topping 20 points in any contest

The Bengals defense has struggled against even poor quarterbacks this season, but as of late they have allowed just 21 points per game over their past three outings

While tight ends have caused issues, the Bengals have allowed just ONE wide receiver to hit this line since Week 11

Greg Dulcich 20+ Receiving Yards (+138 FanDuel)

Yet another prop I had to wait patiently for, but one I am jumping on with high confidence this week.

My Bet Backers:

Dulcich has gone over this line in five of his last six games, and has secured a 20+ yard reception in three straight

The Bengals struggles against opposing tight ends is well documented, and has come against both starters and reserves

Be sure to check in on my X account for last minute lott parlays, straight bets, and boosted slips leading up to kickoff on Sunday.

*DISCLAIMER* This is not intended to be betting advice, rather these are some props I like and will be placing my money on. While I use data and research to support my picks, there is no such thing as a sure bet. Always remember to only bet amounts you are comfortable losing.