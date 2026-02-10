Bengals Part of Big Super Bowl LXI Exacta Bet As Focus Shifts To 2026 Season

CINCINNATI — Someone made a big longshot bet on a Super Bowl matchup involving the Bengals this week. Yahoo Sports betting analyst Ben Fawkes posted on X Monday afternoon that a DraftKings SportsBook bettor placed a $2,500 wager on a Super Bowl exacta of Cincinnati facing Dallas in Super Bowl LXI.

The $2,500 wager would return $1.25 million at 500-1 odds.

The Bengals haven't made the playoffs, let alone the Super Bowl, in three years, while the Cowboys have the longest NFC Championship appearance drought in that conference.

They have not played for the NFC title and a spot in the Super Bowl since beating the Green Bay Packers 38-27 during the 1995 season.

It's a long shot to happen, but crazy longshot exactas have happened a few times in Super Bowl history, including this past season. Entering Week 1 of the 2025 season, Super Bowl LX champion Seattle and the Patriots were both among the 12 longest odds to win the Super Bowl and ended up making it.

The matchup was the most unlikely Super Bowl matchup by preseason odds in at least 50 years, per Sports Odds History. Teams with preseason odds of 50-1 or longer like they held Week 1 had never matched up.

Cincinnati has consensus 30-1 betting odds to win Super Bowl LXI, while the Cowboys hold 35-1 consensus odds. They are right next to each other on the odds board as both franchises try to make this matchup happen at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, next February.

That's the same site where Joe Burrow's team lost to the Rams 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI. Check out mre on the Bengals early betting odds for MVP, and the AFC North here.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

