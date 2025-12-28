Week 17 Best Bets: Cincinnati Bengals vs Arizona Cardinals

With just two weeks left to try to win some money, here are my favorite bets for Week 17 and the data that backs each play.

Chase Brown OVER 54.5 Rushing Yards + 15+ Receiving Yards (+178 DraftKings)

My Bet Backers:

The Cardinals have allowed 14 running backs to eclipse 60 rush yards, with 10/14 occurring since Week 10

Since Week 9, every leading rusher has eclipsed 60 yards against the Cards, with the average leading rusher gaining nearly 90 rush yards per game

Arizona has allowed 16 carries of 10+ yards over the past three games, leading the league in rushing yards allowed over that span (544 yards at over 5 yards per carry)

Since Week 11, five backs have caught at least three passes against Arizona, and Brown has 22 catches since Burrow’s return four games ago

Brown has gone over 15 receiving yards in all but four games this season

Trey McBride 6+ Receptions + 70+ Receiving Yards + Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+200 DraftKings)

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) and tight end Pharaoh Brown (49) celebrate a touchdown during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

It wouldn’t be a Best Bets article without including a Bengals opposing tight end.

My Bet Backers:

McBride has 70+ yards in seven of his last 10 games

In three games against defenses ranked bottom-8 in yards allowed to tight ends, McBride has put up lines of 7/52, 8/72/1, 9/127/1, 9/79. The Bengals rank dead-last in that statistic

The Bengals have notoriously struggled against tight ends this season and still have yet to face one in the same mold as McBride. Of the nine TE’s to catch at least five passes against Cincinnati, 6/9 scored touchdowns, and 6/9 eclipsed 90 receiving yards

Ja’Marr Chase 100+ Receiving Yards (+140 DraftKings)

I expect the Bengals offense to thrive this week, and Chase will be just one of the beneficiaries.

My Bet Backers:

Five of the six opposing wide receivers that have garnered double digit targets against Arizona eclipsed 100 receiving yards. Ja’Marr has averaged over 12 targets per game since Burrow’s return

The Cardinals have given up the fourth-most Yards After Catch Over Expectation this season, a stat that Ja’Marr ranks fourth among all receivers in the NFL this season at +136



Jacoby Brissett OVER 252.5 Passing Yards + 2+ Passing Touchdowns + Joe Burrow 2+ Passing Touchdowns (+220 FanDuel)

Here’s to hoping both quarterbacks put on a show on Sunday.

My Bet Backers:

Brissett has averaged over 41 pass attempts per start this season. When opposing quarterbacks attempt at least 34 passes (a number Brissett has eclipsed in 8/10 games), they have eclipsed 250 passing yards 83% of the time against Cincinnati

Brissett also has multiple touchdown passes in 8/10 games this season

The Cardinals have allowed multiple touchdown passes in five of their past six games

And finally, let’s throw half ⅓ unit on this beauty, banking on the stars to ball out in Cincinnati this week.

Ja’Marr Chase 100+ Receiving Yards + Anytime Touchdown Scorer + Trey McBride 100+ Receiving Yards + Anytime Touchdown Scorer + Chase Brown 100+ Rushing+Receiving Yards + Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+5690 FanDuel)

Be sure to check in on my X account for last minute plays, and share your favorite bets for this Sunday’s tilt in Cincinnati.

*DISCLAIMER* This is not intended to be betting advice, rather these are some props I like and will be placing my money on. While I use data and research to support my picks, there is no such thing as a sure bet. Always remember to only bet amounts you are comfortable losing.