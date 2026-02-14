Top NFL Head Coach Reveals Draft Strategy Bengals Must Follow in 2026

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have the 10th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. It’s the earliest they’ve picked since 2021 when they took Ja’Marr Chase with the fifth overall selection.

Cincinnati went 6-11 last season. They desperately need an infusion of talent. They have a very top heavy roster led by Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins and Chase.

What position should they target with the 10th pick?

There’s plenty of time to get into specifics, but Giants head coach John Harbaugh made a great point on The Mike Francesa podcast.

“We'll take the best player. When you draft that high, you take the best player," Harbaugh said. "It's not a need pick, it's a best player pick, because you're going for the guy that's going to be that kind of a player. You're talking about a guy that you would like to see someday wearing a gold jacket if possible. That's what the goal is with that pick.”

It’s worth noting that the Giants are picking fifth overall, but his point remains. Any team with a top 10 pick should be targeting the best player.

What It Means for the Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden coaches players during training camp, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at the Kettering Health Bengals Practice Fields in Downtown Cincinnati. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's no secret that the Bengals' pass rush needs a major boost. Defensive end and defensive tackle are their biggest needs. They also have needs at linebacker and safety.

Despite those needs, they need to enter the draft in position to take the best player available. That means they should address their pass rush, add a starting safety and get linebacker help in free agency.

They need to be able to take whoever the best player is at 10 overall. Maybe it is Caleb Downs or Rueben Bain Jr. It could also be Mansoor Delane, Jermod McCoy, Jeremiyah Love or Kenyon Sadiq.

The goal is simple: get the best player. They did in 2020 when they took Burrow No. 1 overall. They did it again the next season when they took Chase No. 5 overall. The Bengals need history to repeat itself in the top 10 again in April.

Check out Harbaugh's comments below:

Giants HC John Harbaugh says he's a big fan of Ohio State safety Caleb Downs and that the team will take the best player at No. 5 overall. #NYGiants #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/024LcU7AQ2 — WBG84 (@WBG84) February 13, 2026

