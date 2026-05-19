Big Season Incoming? Bengals Favored to Win Majority of Games in 2026

The Cincinnati Bengals haven't been a true contender in years because of injuries, specifically to Joe Burrow, and one of the worst defenses in the league. Their defense was back at the bottom of the league again last season. The run defense was the worst unit in football. They suffered injuries to a few key players, including Burrow.

But over the offseason, they made a few big additions to bolster their roster. The biggest addition the Bengals made was the trade to acquire defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence in exchange for the No. 10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. They also added players like Bryan Cook and Boye Mafe in free agency.

To make matters better for the Bengals, Burrow is healthy and ready to roll as Cincinnati continues through the offseason workout program.

Bengals Betting Favorites In Nearly All Regular Season Games

Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor speaks at a press conference after wrapping up the 2025 season. | Phil Didion/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Following all those additions, the Bengals are currently the betting favorites in 15 of their 17 regular-season games this season, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Bengals (+2.5 points) currently hold underdog status for their Week 2 matchup on the road against the Houston Texans. The Texans are one of the better teams in the AFC and they had one of the most dominant defenses in modern history last season.

The Bengals (+3.5 points) are also underdogs in their Week 6 matchup with the division rival Baltimore Ravens on the road in Baltimore. The AFC North matchups are almost always very competitive.

The Hype Is Real Around The Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) signals to the sideline before a play on third and short in the second quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There's certainly some hype building around the Bengals right now. They have one of the better offenses in the league with Burrow at the helm. The duo of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins is a dynamic weapon on offense, too. They upgraded by adding wide receiver Colbie Young to the offense, too.

The defense was a weak point last year, but there's a good chance it got a lot better this offseason. If Lawrence is able to return to his level as a game wrecker in the middle of the defensive line, the Bengals will be in a very good spot.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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