The Super Bowl window with Joe Burrow for the Bengals is once again wide open following a flurry of moves to improve the defense, highlighted by their blockbuster trade for Dexter Lawrence.

This will finally give Joe Burrow and the offense a capable defense to complement their high-scoring ability. A former All-Pro is hoping to give Cincinnati's offense a major boost following the draft.

Free Agent wideout DeAndre Hopkins spoke with Sports Illustrated host Claudette Montana about his next team. He made it clear he wanted to play with Burrow.

"I think Joe is one of the best," Hopkins said in a Saturday interview while attending the Kentucky Derby. "I love his game, his toughness. He took his team to a Super Bowl early in his career and I feel like he can get back there with a little bit of help."

Hopkins was on record earlier this offseason during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic event praising Burrow as one of the best in the game and saying he has admired Burrow since he was at LSU.

"Joe Burrow is one of the best in the game" Hopkins said. "I've admired Joe since he was at LSU beating up on my Clemson Tigers, I still love Joe, Joe is one of the best to do it."

Adding Deandre Hopkins Would Solidify Receiver Depth

NFL Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Hopkins may not be the player he was earlier in his career, but he would be a solid third receiver to have behind Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, and a more reliable option than Andrei Iosivas in the slot.

Over the last two seasons, Hopkins has totaled 940 yards on 119 receptions, with 7 touchdowns between the Titans, Chiefs, and Ravens. For comparison, Iosivas has 69 receptions, with 914 yards and 8 touchdowns during that span.

At first glance, those numbers may seem more or less the same. However, when you focus on the number of drops between the two that you find that Hopkins is a safer option than Iosivas at this point in his career.

Through the last two seasons, Iosivas has dropped ten total passes, while Hopkins has dropped only two. Hopkins has made a name for himself in the NFL for having some of the best hands the league has ever seen during his career, something that would only help the Bengals on offense.

A key example of where the team struggled with drops was during the brutal Week 8 loss to the Jets last season, where Iosivas not only dropped a catchable pass on third down that would have extended the Bengals final drive, but failed to win a 1-on-1 matchup on fourth down when Joe Flacco looked his way again.

Simply put, Hopkins makes that play in that situation and extends what could have been a game-winning drive for Flacco and the offense.

Could He Play Slot Receiver?

Nov 9, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) catches a pass against the Minnesota Vikings cornerback Fabian Moreau (23) in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Is Hopkins willing to play in the slot? Is he capable?

"I would be very comfortable being a slot guy" Hopkins told Kay Adams last month. "I know defensive coverages thanks to my guy Bill O'Brien, he used to make us learn defensive coverages."

Hopkins would bring unique versatility to play both outside and in the slot effectively, something that would allow Zac Taylor and Dan Pitcher to continue moving Ja'Marr Chase around on the offense as someone both on the boundary and as a slot receiver, something he has done at an elite level.

It is worth pointing out as well that Hopkins and Burrow already have some experience playing together and have seemingly developed chemistry through their Flag Football experience, where Burrow hit Hopkins deep for a touchdown during the contest.

Hopkins has made his desire of wanting to play with Burrow clear and even though they drafted Colbie Young in the NFL Draft to compete in the receiver room, adding Hopkins would give the offense another established veteran in the wide receiver room.

Check out the clip of Hopkins below:

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