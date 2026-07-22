Cincinnati Bengals Announce 2026 Ring of Honor Class

A pair of legends from the Cincinnati Bengals' past are heading into the Ring of Honor this fall. The franchise announced former tight end Bob Trumpy and former running back James Brooks as the latest inductees into the Ring of Honor.

They are the 13th and 14th members to join the ROH since it first started in 2021.

Long Wait Over

Nov 1969; Unknown location, USA; FILE PHOTO; Cincinnati Bengals receiver Bob Trumpy (84) in action during the 1969 season. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The two legends made their marks in the 1960s, 70s, 80s and 90s as some older names get their just due this time around. Unfortunately, Trumpy passed away last November, and he won't get to experience this special moment at Paycor Stadium.

He was a legend for the team, playing on the inaugural squad in 1968 and finishing his 128-game, 10-year career with the Bengals as a four-time Pro Bowler and one-time AP All-Pro. He's the only player to be named to multiple Pro Bowls in both the AFL and NFL before getting acknowledged by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014 as the Pete Rozelle Radio & Television Award winner.

"The thing that most stands out about them is that neither had the entire physical package to be a great player," said Bengals President Mike Brown in a press release about the pair. "Bob was too slender to be a tight end, wasn't he? James was too small to be an NFL back, wasn't he?

"But they had something within them that drove them to be good. They didn't think of themselves as limited. They thought they could, and they did, and they became great players."

Trumpy stacked 298 catches for 4,800 yards and 35 touchdowns in his strong NFL career. He went on to become a major sports-talk radio personality in Cincinnati after his playing days. He still holds the Bengals tight end record for touchdowns (35) and yards per catch (15.4).

Brooks got his Bengals career rolling in 1984 and played for Cincinnati through the 1991 season, ending as the Bengals' second all-time leading rusher with 6,447 yards. His 297 catches are the second most by a running back in franchise history, and he scored 37 touchdowns for the team.

All in all, Brooks played in the NFL from 1981-91, but he was most formidable with the Bengals. According to Pro Football Reference, Brooks's Bengals career produced the fourth-most RB yards from scrimmage between 1984-91 behind Pro Football Hall of Famers Eric Dickerson, Roger Craig, and Marcus Allen.

"He was one of the toughest players we ever had," Brown said in the release. "He was a good runner, and not only was he a good catch out of the backfield, he knew how to get yards after he made the catch.

"James Brooks was 180 pounds, and he was as fine a pass protector as you could draw up. He didn't care how big the pass rusher was. He went right into him and popped him."

The legend holds team running-back records for the most total yards from scrimmage (9,459), total touchdowns (64), and games played (118).

James Brooks and Bob Trumpy are this year's Ring of Honor inductees!



🔗: https://t.co/2JTaZ8W564 pic.twitter.com/HduibqhPjm — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) July 22, 2026

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