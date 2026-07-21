Bengals Announce Multiple Major Upgrades to Paycor Stadium ahead of 2026 Season

The Bengals stadium operations team had a busy offseason at Paycor Stadium.

The organization announced a litany of major upgrades for fans to enjoy throughout the stadium.

The main highlights are listed below:

Renovated Restrooms

Upgraded Concessions

Transformed Club Lounges

Reimagined Suites

Redesigned Bengals Pro Shop

Modernized Scoreboard Control Room

Improved Signage

Core Infrastructure Improvements

It's been a months-long journey to keep modernizing a stadium that will house the Bengals for the next decade.

"The new lease signed last year between Hamilton County and the Bengals launched significant upgrades that will span several years, and 'Phase One' of the multi-year renovation project will be substantially complete ahead of Cincinnati Music Festival and the Bengals' 2026 season," the team posted on its website. "Phase One renovations have exceeded expectations, and Paycor Stadium is positioned well for future improvements. Phase One projects prioritized work that will have a wide impact, benefiting fans throughout the stadium. Key improvements include renovated restrooms, upgraded concessions, transformed club lounges, reimagined suites, a redesigned Bengals Pro Shop, modernized scoreboard control room, improved wayfinding, and core infrastructure improvements. Warm Construction, an Official Builder of the Cincinnati Bengals, executed many of the renovation projects, including concessions, club lounges, suites, and the Bengals Pro Shop.

"The multi-year renovation project reflects the shared commitment of Hamilton County, the Bengals and the stadium management team to responsibly invest in Paycor Stadium, ensuring it remains a premier NFL venue while supporting economic activity along Cincinnati's riverfront. The investment also strengthens The Banks, which generates more than $2.5 billion in annual economic impact, including more than $1 billion annually driven by the Bengals. The capital expenditures for renovations provide incremental economic impact in the form of jobs and earnings along with fiscal impact."

The new Pro Shop should be a beautiful addition for fans to check out, and everyone is likely happy to hear that ALL public bathrooms in the stadium were updated and nursing stations have been updated for young families to utilize.

"All restrooms were renovated with updated lighting, flooring, walls and ceilings to provide a brighter, more contemporary experience. Nursing rooms were renovated to accommodate mothers and young children," the team noted.

The public will start to really see these in person starting this weekend at the annual Cincinnati Music Festival.

Check out full looks at the Bengals' upgrades here.

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