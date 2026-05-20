Cincinnati Bengals 'Best Kept Secret' Already Beginning to Turn Heads

The Cincinnati Bengals have made a lot of moves this offseason to take their roster to the next level. They're seemingly all-in to win a Super Bowl with Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase on the roster. This became evident when they pushed all the chips into the middle of the table and traded for defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence.

Lawrence, alongside a slew of other offseason additions, helped form a respectable Bengals defense. This is the first time the unit should be able to keep them in competitive games since the team's run to the Super Bowl a few years ago.

But they've also quietly upgraded other parts of their roster over the last year or two.

Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report recently listed Bengals offensive lineman Dylan Fairchild as the team's best-kept secret heading into OTAs.

Dylan Fairchild A Quiet Bengals Bright Spot

Cincinnati Bengals guard Dylan Fairchild (63) talks with offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (75) during practice at the Paycor Stadium practice field in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Cincinnati Bengals knew Dylan Fairchild wasn't a finished product when the organization chose him in the third round of last year's draft," Sobleski wrote. "The 6'5", 318-pound interior blocker entered the professional ranks as a raw yet explosive powerhouse. While rough patches were seen during Fairchild's rookie campaign, the arrow is pointing up for what could be a stellar career.

"Fairchild is an excellent athlete with the type of power to consistently displace defenders. With Orlando Brown Jr., Ted Karras and Dalton Risner getting older, the second-year blocker will likely develop into the centerpiece of Cincinnati's front five."

Fairchild is still only 23 years old after being selected in last year's NFL draft. In his rookie campaign, he earned a starting role and played nearly 1,000 snaps. In that time, he was a decent pass blocker, posting a 67.5 Pass Block Grade, per PFF. He is a palatable run blocker, which makes him a solid offensive guard.

Fairchild is often overlooked because the Bengals offensive line has a stereotype surrounding it that it's one of the worst units in the league. While it's not a dominant force, it's a respectable unit.

In year two, Fairchild could take a big step forward in his production.

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