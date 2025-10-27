Cincinnati Bengals Defense on Cusp of Setting NFL Record for Futility
CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals set a franchise record for defensive futility in Sunday’s 39-38 loss to the New York Jets.
And they are on the doorstep of setting a dubious NFL record.
By surrendering 502 yards to one of the worst offense’s in the league – which was without it’s top playmaker in wide receiver Garrett Wilson – the Bengals ran their streak of allowing at least 352 yards to seven consecutive games.
The previous single-season record of six had occurred three times – 1969, 2015 and 2019.
The NFL record, in case you’re wondering if the Bengals have a chance, is 13.
That was set by two teams in the same division in the same season – the 2020 Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.
But another NFL record for hapless defense is well within reach.
The Bengals have allowed at least 27 points in seven consecutive games.
Only five teams in the Super Bowl era (1966-present) have gone longer.
And the Bengals can break the record before Thanksgiving.
The 2020 Los Angeles Chargers set the mark with nine in a row.
Four other teams have had streaks of eight – The 2016 winless Cleveland Browns, the 2019 Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the 2023 Washington Commanders.
Hey, two of those three reached their conference championship game the following season, with the Buccaneers winning it all.
The Bengals’ streak of seven in a row is tied with eight other teams, meaning they are one of only 14 teams in the Super Bowl era to allow at least 27 points in seven consecutive games in the same season.
The previous Cincinnati franchise record of six in a row was set in 2002, and it stood alone.
That same 2002 team also had a five-game streak earlier in the year.
No other, non-strike year team in franchise history has had more than four in a row.
And only four had streaks of four (2018, 199, 1994, 1979).
That tells you how rare it is and how bad a defense has to play to be sitting on the doorstep of doubling that mark with eight games in a row.
