Cincinnati Bengals Inactives: 2 of 3 Injured WRs Set To Play, Defensive Starter Back as Well

Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are active for today’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

Chase (concussion) and Higgins (groin/neck) were listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report after suffering injuries in last week’s 22-17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Higgins didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday, while Chase missed Wednesday’s practice and was limited Thursday. Both receivers went full Friday, and the team’s decision not to elevate a receiver from the practice squad Saturday was an indication both players would be playing today.

Rookie wide receiver Colbie Young also is inactive.

Young suffered a knee injury on the first play of the Sept. 27 loss at Pittsburgh and missed last week’s game against Jacksonville.

Young was limited Wednesday, went full Thursday but was limited again Friday, and the team listed him as questionable.

Bengals Defensive Lineman Sent To Make Season Debut

Aug 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle B.J. Hill (92) walks on the field before the game against the Chicago Bears at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Also positive on the injury front is the fact that starting safety Bryan Cook is active.

Cook suffered an ankle injury two weeks ago in the 30-27 loss at Pittsburgh. After initially coming out of that game, he returned when replacement Kyle Dugger suffered a quadricep injury.

He said Thursday he was “very hopeful” to play.

"Kind of frustrating, but I'm trying to figure it out," Cook said at his locker. "Very hopeful. I'm trying to do everything I can to be out there."

Last week, P.J. Jules and Russ Yeast split reps in Cook’s spot, with Jules playing on base downs and Yeast in passing situations.

Yeast was the lone elevation from the practice squad Saturday, a move that appears precautionary with Cook active and expected to start.

Injured linebacker Swayze Bozeman, who missed last week's game against the Jaguars, also is active after being listed as questionable with a groin injury.

The other inactives for the Bengals are Dugger, center Connor Lew, offensive tackle Myles Hinton, tight end Jack Endries and defensive tackle Landon Robinson.

Defensive tackle B.J. Hill is active and will make his season debut. Hill has been battling an Achilles injury. He went full in Wednesday’s practice but was limited Thursday and did not practice Friday.

The fact that so many players are fighting through injuries to play today against 0-4 Miami with the bye on the other side of the game indicates how important the team views this game.

"It's early in the season, so you can't pay attention to the record. These guys, they got a new head coach that's kind of playing really hard. They got a really good coaching staff," Taylor said this week. "They've got some really good cornerstones of the team that they're building around right now. You're absolutely right in that there are just some things in those games that have kind of shot themselves in the foot a little bit, similar to our losses, that you could be in a totally different record right now, and that conversation about you is different.

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon. Bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals! Join the 67,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.