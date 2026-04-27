Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow isn’t participating in the voluntary portion of the offseason program, but he made sure to let people know he’s working on his own.

Along with two other players who skipping the voluntary program, wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

And one player who was in Cincinnati for the first week of the offseason program and was back Monday after a weekend in Los Angeles, working out with Burrow, Chase and Higgins.

Tight end Mike Gesicki was riding shotgun when Burrow decided to take a photo of the four of them inside a car after a Saturday workout.

Burrow, who rarely posts on social media, uploaded the picture to Instagram with the caption “Got better” on the photo.

Gesicki talked about the throwing sessions – and the photo – Monday afternoon at Paycor Stadium.

“Just Joe reaching out and trying to get some guys together to go out there and catch and get some work in,” Gesicki said. “It was fun. Good time and good work.

“There were no one-on-ones, thankfully,” Gesicki said. “I wasn’t going against any big-time California recruits.”

It was an LA-area high school that granted the group use of their field on Friday and Saturday, and everything stayed mostly private for the duration.

Gesicki said the occasional high school student would wander by, but word never leaked out causing a crowd to swell.

Asked how Burrow looked, Gesicki laughed.

“Joe is Joe. It's always impressive working with him,” he said. “Nothing to new to report on, but he's Joe.”

Gesicki didn’t go into details about what all the group discussed when they weren’t working out, but he said there was “a lot of excitement” regarding the Dexter Lawrence signing.

While not a lot of people saw the workout, potentially millions viewed the Instagram post, which was a departure from Burrow’s usual desire for privacy when it comes to his workouts.

Given that, Gesicki was asked if Burrow posting the picture surprised him.

“Nothing about him really surprises me. I don't have expectation when it comes to how he goes about his business. It was definitely funny. I know a lot of people enjoyed that one.”

He said there was no discussion about whether to post it.

He didn’t know Burrow had until he saw it.

"I was sitting there at lunch and I was like, 'Oh, we're on the Internet. There we are,’” Gesicki said. “And then not too much discussion after that.”

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