Cincinnati Bengals Players Fined For Separate Plays Following Dolphins Win

A pair of Bengals took on fines for separate plays in this past Sunday's win over Miami. Our Jay Morrison noted on Saturday that Erick All and Jordan Battle got infractions handed down from the league.

"Erick All Jr. fined $7,073 for an unnecessary roughness penalty against Miami. Jordan Battle fined $21,623 for illegal use of helmet," Morrison posted on X.

Cincinnati got physical in the win over one of the few winless teams remaining in the NFL. All and Battle were huge parts of those wins to help Cincinnati get to 3-2 on the season.

It was a hot, tightly contested game filled with tough hits like the ones that got those players penalized.

"Nothing really at this point in October gets you ready for this heat. Somebody told me it started as the hottest game here in October history, which I can attest to," Taylor said about the hot Miami weather after the 31-24 win. "I've coached here for four years, and this was, I mean, in pregame, I was worn out. Our players fought through that, and I made that statement to them because I know they're dead tired right now. I didn't want them to think that's just in their mind, like, what's wrong with me? It was a hot day, and they battled through it, and they found a way to win. I don't discount that at all."

Cincinnati has a couple more days off before returning to practice on Monday ahead of the most important game of the season so far.

An AFC North matchup against Baltimore awaits.

"You kind of like it more towards Thanksgiving," Taylor said about the bye week placement on Monday. "But I do think just where our team is right now, and the way that these last three games have gone down to the wire, and guys playing through some stuff right now, it is a good time to get a bye and get our legs back underneath us, get some guys healthy, and go full force when we come back for Baltimore."

Cincinnati takes on the Ravens next Sunday in Baltimore.

This was the play the league decided #Bengals safety Jordan Battle should be fined for illegal use of helmet: pic.twitter.com/fj1yM5Z9nb — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) October 17, 2026

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