Cincinnati Bengals' Post-Bye Record is Near the Bottom of the League Over the Last Decade
CINCINNATI – A few weeks ago we clued you in to the unimaginable nine-game losing streak the Cincinnati Bengals own following a mini bye, only to see it extend to 10 after they lost to the previously winless Jets after beating the Steelers on Thursday Night Football.
But what about standard byes?
The Bengals are coming off theirs today as they hold a rare Monday practice ahead of their Week 11 game at Pittsburgh.
The team has fared a little better with the full week of rest, going 3-3 since Zac Taylor took over as head coach in 2019.
This is the second year in a row they will face the Steelers coming out of the bye, and the fourth time in the Taylor era.
Last year the Bengals came out of their bye and dropped a 44-38 to the Steelers at home.
That game would mark the final loss of the season as the Bengals went on to rip off five consecutive wins to finish 9-8 and fall a win shy of the playoffs.
Here are the other post-bye week results under Taylor.
2023
Bengals 31, 49ers 17
2022
Bengals 37, Steelers 30
2021
Bengals 32, Raiders 13
2020
Steelers 36, Bengals 10
2019
Ravens 49, Bengals 13
The bye week was one of the trouble spots in the Marvin Lewis era.
The Bengals were 5-10-1 the week following their break, including 1-1 against the Steelers in 2017 and 2015.
That means Sunday will mark the sixth time in 11 seasons the league has scheduled the Bengals against the Steelers the week after their bye.
Since 2015, the Bengals are 4-6 coming out of their bye.
That .400 winning percentage is tied for 24th in the league as there are one of 10 teams with a losing record after the week off.
The Buffalo Bills are on incredible winning streak, going 10-0 after the bye since 2015.
It is worth noting that eight of those 11 post-bye games for the Bills have been at home.
The Bengals, by contrast, have been sent on the road nine times in their most recent 12 post-bye games.
Here are the best teams after the bye since 2015:
Bills 11-0
Ravens 9-2
Steelers 9-2
Chiefs 8-2
Titans 8-2
Colts 7-3
Dolphins 7-3
And here are the worst:
Bears 2-9
Jets 3-8
Raiders 3-8
Jaguars 4-7
Packers 4-7
Browns 4-7
-----
