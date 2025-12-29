NFL Finalizes Kickoff Time for Bengals-Browns Season Finale

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' season finale with the Browns is officially set for Sunday, Jan. 4 at 1 p.m. ET.

Cincinnati is hoping to finish with a 7-10 overall record and 4-2 mark in the AFC North. The Bengals have won back-to-back games since being eliminated from playoff contention for a third consecutive year.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor confirmed that Joe Burrow will play in the finale. The Bengals are looking to sweep the Browns for a second consecutive season. Burrow is 4-6 in 10 games against Cleveland. He's won three consecutive starts against the Browns.

The Bengals are 6-10 on the season after beating the Arizona Cardinals 37-14 on Sunday. They cruised to a win over Miami last week and are hoping to end the year on a season-high 3-game winning streak.

“The gratifying part for me is that this team has maintained their energy through some really difficult times and really stuck together when people question what they’re going to see from us," Taylor said on Sunday after the Bengals' win over the Cardinals. "There should be no questioning that. This team is made of the right stuff, and that’s just the part that I focus on. We have a great group of coaches that really stuck together and kept coaching, and these players have bought into it and provided tremendous energy for us, and the proof is in the pudding these last two weeks on the field. That’s all we can control right now is every game that’s in front of us and how we’re going to react to it, so we’ve got to do that for one more week.”

The Bengals and Browns aren't the only AFC North teams facing off. The Steelers and Ravens play each other with the winner taking the division title and moving onto the postseason. Baltimore is hoping to win the division for a third-straight season.

