Cincinnati Bengals Roster Moves Signal a Change Could Be on the Way at Safety
CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals have designated tight end Mike Gesicki and safety Daijahn Anthony to return from Injured Reserve, clearing them to practice.
Gesicki suffered a pectoral injury in the Week 6 game against the New England Patriots and has missed the minimum four games for an IR stint.
Head coach Zac Taylor sounded optimistic about his return when speaking with reporters last week.
"Things are coming along nicely,’ Taylor said last Wednesday. “We'll assess at the end of this week and see where he's at. I know he's met with doctors this week. Things have been encouraging. I don't want to make a prediction on where it lands, but his progress has been really good.”
Gesicki, who signed a three-year, $24 million extension in the offseason, has eight catches for 61 yards this season.
Anthony has been on IR with a hamstring issue since before the start of the regular season.
His return could be a sign that the Bengals are willing to see if he can offer an upgrade to the poor play they’ve received from starting safety Geno Stone this season.
A seventh-round pick in 2024, Anthony appeared in 13 games as a rookie, primarily on special teams.
He only played 11 snaps on defense, but the situation has gotten so bad in the Bengals secondary that they might be willing to try anything.
Taylor said after the 34-12 loss to the Steelers that there would be no personnel changes this week, but getting Anthony back to practice for a couple weeks could signal that the team is willing to take a look at him down the stretch if Stone continues to miss – and shy away from – tackles.
The Bengals have 21 days to add Gesicki and/or Anthony to the active 53-man roster or shelve them for the season.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 50,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI