Al Golden’s Geno Stone Comments Look Worse Than They Actually Are

CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden gave veteran safety Geno Stone plenty of credit for Cincinnati's success on defense in recent weeks.

The veteran safety has struggled with missed tackles for most of the season, including a bad miss on Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson that resulted in a touchdown during the Bengals' 37-14 win over Arizona in Week 17.

Despite Stone's inconsistencies, Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden praised the veteran safety on Monday.

“The success that we’ve had in the whatever it is—the final eight (games)—a lot of it can be attributed to Geno. I think he’s been a really good leader for us," Golden said. "I think his communication is exceptional. I think he gets us in the right defense when we need to be in the right defense. I think Jordan, Geno, myself included, would all say ‘Man, we’d like to have one play back here, one play back there,’ but get in line. That’s me included in terms of putting the guys in the best position possible. Who wouldn’t want to have a play a callback. So again, I think he’s improved from last year, and I’m always looking at the positive, and I see a path forward for him to get better, continue to improve, and we’re going to keep coaching him.”

Stone has a career-high 101 tackles (four for loss) two sacks and two interceptions this season.

Despite the praised, Golden stopped short of saying he wants Stone back next season.

"If I'm being completely honest with you guys, I'm talking about Geno and the successes that he's had," Golden said when asked about 2026. "I'm not going into next year, really. We're trying to beat Cleveland and we got our hands full."

The Bengals signed Stone to a 2-year, $15 million contract on March 11, 2024. He's made 33-straight starts since signing the deal. He's scheduled to be a free agent this offseason.

Watch Stone's big gaffe against the Cardinals and listen to Al Golden's comments about Stone below:

Jordan Battle stops playing football, Geno Stone continues to be the NFL’s worst tackling safety and Barrett Carter lets Michael Wilson run into the end zone.



Unacceptable from all three guys.



pic.twitter.com/pmjd6QWTNA — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) December 28, 2025

